The National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Mr. Chishimba Kambwili has said that his recent incarceration had no effect on him, but gave him an opportunity, as someone aspiring for the highest office in the land, to get to know how people in jail are kept.

Speaking to the media at his woodlands Residence in Lusaka, Mr. Kambwili said even when he was in the Patriotic Front, under the leadership of the late Michael Chilufya Sata, he was jailed for 30 days, and for him, that amounts to nothing as it is simply political imprisonment.

Mr. Kambwili maintained that he went to prison without committing a crime, adding that he is as clean as Mr. Kenneth Kaunda’s handkerchief and wondered, while in prison, why he was sent there but had to adapt and adjust.

Mr. Kambwili accused magistrate David Simusamba of being personally unfair and malicious to him and called the behaviour of magistrate Simusamba as unbecoming.

‘I have evidence to show how malicious the magistrate was. There is a recording which will be presented to the court for proof in the other matter,’ Mr. Kambwili said.

Mr. Kambwili wondered why the magistrate issued a bench warrant on a person who had COVID-19.

‘At one time, I had COVID-19 which almost claimed my life. But the magistrate accused me of having faked COVID-19. COVID-19 is a government ‘program’ and records are kept by the government,’ he said.

Mr. Kambwili further accused the magistrate of making his office a money-making adventure, saying that he had refused to give the give him K360 000, adding that the Judicial Complaints Commission recommended that magistrate Simusamba be removed but the Commission refused to act.

Mr. Kambwili denied ever committing any crime and said that if reporting the magistrate to the authorities was a crime, then he was guilty as charged.

He said that at no time did he do whatever the magistrate said during the judgment. He maintained that Simusamba lied in his judgment to create an impression in the minds of the high court that he was a bad person.

He denied ever including a fictitious person in the company he formed and said there no crime he committed in involving his son in the company.

‘Simusamba is a danger to the Judiciary and must be removed from the judiciary for the good of the country,’ Mr. Kambwili stated.

‘Coincidentally, the K360,000 he demanded from me is the same amount (K300,000) he charged for bail application. And when I got the money to pay the bail, the magistrate was no were to be seen,’ he said.

He wondered why the magistrate wanted to punish him with the high amount which was difficult to find this time. ‘In the past, there was no one who was asked to pay cash bail pending appeal. So the unfairness with all this, especially the harsh bail conditions are all there for all to see,’ he said.