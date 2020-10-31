Republican Vice President Inonge Wina has reaffirmed that the fight against the invasion of African migratory red locusts in some parts of the country is under control.

Mrs Wina said government has put in place several strategies that will lead to the elimination of the vicious locusts.

She indicated that government is working closely with the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) red locust commission to eliminate the locusts.

Republican Vice President made the remarks in parliament today during the Vice President’s Question time.

“Government has made strides to eliminate red locusts and we are working closely with key stakeholders in the region. We are working with SADC Red Locust Commission and the surrounding countries as you are aware that the locusts are not domiciled in one place but are mobile across the international boundaries,” she charged.

The Vice President was responding to a question from Mongu Central Member of parliament Mwilola Imakando who wanted to find out the progress made on red locusts eradication.

Mrs Wina who spoke passionately about government’s strides in halting the red locust annexation, added that the control of the insects is tedious as they are not domiciled in one place.

She stated that various governments from different countries have been engaged to jointly fight the devastating red locusts.

The Vice President further assured the nation that the situation is under control and progress is being made

Last month, an Inter-Ministerial delegation was in Mongu district, Western province to deal with invasion of the African migratory locusts which have invaded some parts of Western Province.

Minister of Agriculture, Michael Katambo led a delegation comprising of officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU).

The affected areas in Western Province include, Mwandi, Sesheke, Kalabo and Mongu districts.