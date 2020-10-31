9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 31, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Red Locust invasion under control-Inonge Wina

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
General News Red Locust invasion under control-Inonge Wina
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Republican Vice President Inonge Wina has reaffirmed that the fight against the invasion of African migratory red locusts in some parts of the country is under control.

Mrs Wina said government has put in place several strategies that will lead to the elimination of the vicious locusts.

She indicated that government is working closely with the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) red locust commission to eliminate the locusts.

Republican Vice President made the remarks in parliament today during the Vice President’s Question time.

“Government has made strides to eliminate red locusts and we are working closely with key stakeholders in the region. We are working with SADC Red Locust Commission and the surrounding countries as you are aware that the locusts are not domiciled in one place but are mobile across the international boundaries,” she charged.

The Vice President was responding to a question from Mongu Central Member of parliament Mwilola Imakando who wanted to find out the progress made on red locusts eradication.

Mrs Wina who spoke passionately about government’s strides in halting the red locust annexation, added that the control of the insects is tedious as they are not domiciled in one place.

She stated that various governments from different countries have been engaged to jointly fight the devastating red locusts.

The Vice President further assured the nation that the situation is under control and progress is being made

Last month, an Inter-Ministerial delegation was in Mongu district, Western province to deal with invasion of the African migratory locusts which have invaded some parts of Western Province.

Minister of Agriculture, Michael Katambo led a delegation comprising of officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU).

The affected areas in Western Province include, Mwandi, Sesheke, Kalabo and Mongu districts.

Previous articleIncarceration had no effect on me, says Kambwili as he maintains Judge asked a bribe from him
Next articleLusaka Mayor and Kitwe Mayor to resume duties on Monday, after being cleared

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Lessons from Bill 10 defeat by Fred M’membe

The defeat of Bill 10 in Parliament last Thursday revealed the true characters of some of our rulers in...
Read more
Feature Politics

Lusaka Mayor and Kitwe Mayor to resume duties on Monday, after being cleared

Chief Editor - 0
Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa and Kitwe Mayor, Christopher Kang'ombe have been cleared by the adhoc committees investigating the two councils they represent. They have since...
Read more
General News

Red Locust invasion under control-Inonge Wina

Chief Editor - 0
Republican Vice President Inonge Wina has reaffirmed that the fight against the invasion of African migratory red locusts in some parts of the country...
Read more
Headlines

Incarceration had no effect on me, says Kambwili as he maintains Judge asked a bribe from him

Chief Editor - 1
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Mr. Chishimba Kambwili has said that his recent incarceration had no effect on him, but gave him an...
Read more
Columns

Zambia’s Quest for Debt Relief and restructuring Must be Transparent

Chief Editor - 0
By Nalucha Nganga Ziba Country Director, ActionAid Zambia With the advent of COVID-19 early this year, seeking debt relief was almost inevitable for Zambia as...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government vows to fight the scourge of GBV

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Government has restated that it is committed to promoting and protecting women’s rights and curbing gender based violence (GBV) in the...
Read more

Board of Directors of the Road Development Agency appoints George Manyele as CEO

General News Chief Editor - 2
The Board of Directors of the Road Development Agency (RDA) has confirmed George Manyele as RDA Director and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Engineer...
Read more

Kitwe Pastor expresses disappointment with Bill 10 collapse

General News Chief Editor - 25
The Kitwe Pastors Fellowship has expressed disappointment with the collapse of the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 in Parliament yesterday. Speaking in an interview ...
Read more

Kabwe municipal distances itself from illegal land allocation

General News Chief Editor - 3
Kabwe Mayor, Prince Chileshe, has distanced the local authority from the illegal allocation of residential plots at Kakumbi area. Opening the Full Council Meeting at...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.