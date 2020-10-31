9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 31, 2020
type here...
Columns
Updated:

Zambia’s Quest for Debt Relief and restructuring Must be Transparent

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Columns Zambia's Quest for Debt Relief and restructuring Must be Transparent
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By Nalucha Nganga Ziba Country Director, ActionAid Zambia

With the advent of COVID-19 early this year, seeking debt relief was almost inevitable for Zambia as the country’s economy was already in malaise and public debt was not only unsustainable but also unredeemable. As of 2018 Zambia had breached all critical debt sustainability indicators while IMF had earmarked that Zambia is among the countries likely to default on its public debt obligations. Debt service suspension has been seen as a powerful, fast-acting measure that can bring real benefits to people in poor countries, particularly countries that do not have the financial resources to respond to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. COVID-19 can only be considered as a blessing in disguise for Zambia.

For now, seeking for debt relief and debt restructuring seems to be the only way forward for Zambia. However, ActionAid Zambia is concerned that there is little to no transparency and accountability, not only in the debt reduction process but also in public debt management. For example, on 27 October 2020 the Ministry of Finance, via the Secretary of the Treasury, released a statement announcing the deferral of Zambia’s debt service by the Development Bank of China for six ( 6 ) months without explicitly specifying the amount involved and the conditions for deferral in terms of principal and interest payments.

We would like to encourage the government to adopt a spirit of transparency as it is one of the main principles of good and democratic governance in the management of public finances and, in particular, the process of debt restructuring.

Public debt restructuring may extend the loan period but may also increase the interest rates thereby increasing the costs and pushing the problem into the future. It is therefore, important for government to be as transparent as possible in all this debt restructuring process; that’s is the government must be able to disclose the creditor and the amount of debt involved both in principal and interest payments as well as the conditions of restructuring, especially with regard to the Chinese debts which have raised concerns from other creditors.

We would like to remind the government that the public debt related information is and must not be a preserve of the government and respective creditors but for all relevant stakeholders, including the citizens in whose name money is borrowed and the public debt restructuring negotiations are done.

Finally we wish to remind the government that the suspension of public debt repayment will only have a positive and significant impact on the economy and generally the lives of Zambian people if the debt repayment relief proceeds are used to finance critical public service provision as well as invested in key economic sectors which expediate Zambia’s economic recovery.

Previous articleGovernment vows to fight the scourge of GBV

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

Zambia’s Quest for Debt Relief and restructuring Must be Transparent

By Nalucha Nganga Ziba Country Director, ActionAid Zambia With the advent of COVID-19 early this year, seeking debt relief was...
Read more
General News

Government vows to fight the scourge of GBV

Chief Editor - 0
The Government has restated that it is committed to promoting and protecting women’s rights and curbing gender based violence (GBV) in the...
Read more
General News

Board of Directors of the Road Development Agency appoints George Manyele as CEO

Chief Editor - 1
The Board of Directors of the Road Development Agency (RDA) has confirmed George Manyele as RDA Director and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Engineer...
Read more
Feature Sports

Prison Leopards Go Top of FAZ Super Division Log

sports - 0
Prison Leopards on Friday took a 24 hour lead in Week One of the FAZ Super Division following a 3-0 away win over fellow...
Read more
Economy

Kazungula Bridge to enhance trade between Zambia and Bostwana

Chief Editor - 20
The Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Cross Border Traders Association has praised governments of Zambia and Botswana for the progress made towards the completion...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

BILL 10 Down, ECZ is Next

Columns Chief Editor - 29
On Thursday 29th October, we appealed to Parliamentarians from both sides to choose peace and unity of the nation above partisan politics. We called...
Read more

Now, Mozambique AL-Shabaab terrorist rebels attack Tanzania,kill and behead 20 civilians

Columns editor - 18
I know, there is too much tension in our nation because of oppression of the opposition leaders. Nonetheless, it is worth knowing what else...
Read more

Change is inevitable, there’s no need to fear it

Columns Chief Editor - 36
By Fred M'membe Information and broadcasting services minister Dora Siliya says they are not ready to hand over power to anyone in 2021. "We shouldn't relax...
Read more

CiSCA Appeals to MPs to Remain Resolute in Rejection of Bill 10

Columns Chief Editor - 9
By Judith Mulenga CiSCA Ag Chairperson The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CISCA) earnestly appeals to all well-meaning Members of Parliament to remain resolute in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.