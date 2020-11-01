The ruling Patriotic Front National Mobilisation Chairman Richard Musukwa has said that the ruling party will work at marshalling over 120 Parliamentary majorities in 2021 to avoid the collapse of future constitutional reforms in Parliament.

Mr Musukwa, who is also Mines Minister, said that the collapse of Bill 10 is an act of betrayal by UPND parliamentarians who acted against national interest.

Mr Musukwa told ZNBC News that the UPND MPs conduct not to support Bill 10 was an act of partisan patronage at the expense of National interest. Mr Musukwa said the PF will call for nationwide solidarity to ensure President Edgar Lungu fulfils the Constitutional reforms agenda after the 2021 polls.

On Thursday, The Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 flopped on account that the bill has failed to pass the Second Reading Stage in Parliament as it did not garner the two-thirds majority threshold.

And PF Lusaka Provincial Secretary Kennedy Kamba has expressed shock and disappointment that the UPND celebrated the fall of the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019.

Mr Kamba said that the Bill was not for the PF but a document for Zambians to enhance democracy and good governance, adding that it is unfortunate that the people with ill motives destroyed the process through lying to the public that bill 10 was not in the interest of Zambians yet it would have cemented the country’s constitution.

Mr Kamba said that by rejecting Bill 10 the opposition does also not care about issues affecting traditional leaders because clauses in the Bill would have addressed their plight, charging that UPND Leader Hakainde Hachilema does not value Christianity as Bill 10 would have reaffirmed Zambia’s declaration as a Christian nation.

Mr Kamba also appealed to Zambians to vote for President Edgar Lungu who has demonstrated love undoubted commitment and sacrifice for Zambia in the 2021 general election.

Meanwhile, some opposition political party leaders have urged the UPND not to interpret the collapse of bill 10 as their victory in the forthcoming 2021 general election.

National Congress Party Leader Peter Chanda said that it is clear that the UPND has been made to believe that the collapse of the bill will usher their leader into State House.

And Zambia Republican Party leader Write Msona said the move by the UPND to reject the bill is an indication that the party is an enemy of progress, while Zambian DNA Spokesperson Spuki Mulemwa said the collapse of bill 10 is the end of the UPND.

The Movement for Promoting National Values and Principles said that celebrating the failure of the bill 10 demonstrates the ill motives that some opposition leaders have for this country.

Organisation Chief Executive Officer Joseck Kunda said that is saddened that some opposition political party leaders are celebrating the collapse of the bill which would have addressed several lacunas in the constitution.

Mr. KUNDA says Zambians have lost a precious opportunity of having a credible document that could have helped in clearing some anomalies and misunderstandings.