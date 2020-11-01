By Guess Nyirenda Executive Director

Operation Young Vote (OYV) would like to express its joy and gratitude at the Fall of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 10.

Realizing that the fight against Bill No. 10 was a fight against “Super Powers” with all resources on earth and machinery and schemes of all kinds, OYV would like to pay tribute to the Hon. Members of Parliament who allowed the Almighty and True God to dwell in them through and through and stood with the people of Zambia and on the right side of history.

Zambians especially the young generations must rejoice and jubilate because the failure of Bill No. 10 to pass the second reading in Parliament means that they are assured of still finding a country called Zambia at least in some good years to come.

OYV is of the conviction that the Fall of Bill No. 10 is victory against dictatorship. It is victory against impunity. It is victory against hooliganism and thuggery. It is victory against manipulation, hate, acrimony, violence, and bloodshed as those that commit crime with impunity will have to think twice or even more before they commit any criminal act. It is victory against corruption, unprofessionalism, brutality and abuse of authority including the Public Order Act. It is victory against division, tribalism and regionalism. The collapse of Bill No. 10 is triumph against reckless borrowing and accumulation of mountains of unsustainable debt.

The Death of Bill No. 10 is victory for transparency and accountability. It is for professionalism and hard-work by citizens. The burial of the late Bill No. 10 is cause for Zambians including those that propagated it to celebrate as this triumph is not only for today but for many more generations to come. It is victory for constitutionalism and the rule of law to stand and be respected.

Freedom of expression denied to the young people by those that think they own others has won with the burial of Bill No. 10. Human Rights have also succeeded at the Fall of Bill No. 10.

Zambians must together, form now going into the future embrace the attitude of strength and courage and not that of fright and dismay for the Lord has indeed shown his love for the country by giving power to the weak and strength to the powerless.

The ultimate collapse of Bill may also mean that the race for the political party candidacy for presidency is open putting to rest the sole candidacy syndrome by those that wield power.

We are of the considered view that the ultimate burial of Bill No. 10 will open up doors for genuine and true dialogue and reconciliation that Zambians have dearly yearned for in many years as those in power have been given a wake up shot.