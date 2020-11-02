9.5 C
DIV 1 WRAP: “Bravo” Nchanga and City of Lusaka Shine in Week 1

Nchanga Rangers, City of Lusaka and Kafue Celtic were among five teams that posted wins on the opening weekend of the 2020/21 FAZ National Division 1 season.

Celtic thumped Police College 3-0 away in Lusaka to take an early lead at top of the standings.

Bwalya Tembo grabbed a brace with Peter Chikola scoring the other goal for the Kafue based outfit.

City of Lusaka brushed aside challenges of a long-distance journey from Lusaka to Luapula by thrashing Kashikishi Warriors 2-0.

Former Red Arrows striker Lubinda Mundia and winger Charles Katongo were the scorers for Yamoto at Mwaimwena Stadium in Kashikishi.

At Nchanga Stadium in Chingola, Friday Konga’s lone strike secured Nchanga Rangers’ 1-0 win over archrivals rivals Konkola Blades.

Elsewhere in the division, coach Israel Mwanza started his reign at Chambishi with a 1-0 victory over MUZA thanks to a goal inked by striker Matthew Simbeye at Chambishi Stadium.

At the Trade Fair Grounds, former Power Dynamos striker Kingsley Mukuka scored twice when Kansanshi Dynamos overcame Gomes 2-0 in Ndola.

Mufulira Wanderers started life in the National Division 1 with a frustrating 1-1 home draw against promoted Trident at Shinde Stadium in Kantanshi, Mufulira.

Meanwhile, action in this division continues on Wednesday with Week 2 matches on the menu.

FAZ National Division 1 Week One

Gomes 0-2 Kansanshi Dynamos

Nchanga Rangers 1-0 Konkola Blades

Mpulungu Harbour 1-1 Malaiti Rangers

Chambishi 1-0 MUZA

Mufulira Wanderers 1-1 Trident

Zesco Shockers 0-0 Kabwe Youth

Livingstone Pirates 1-1 National Assembly

Police College 0-3 Kafue Celtic

Kashikishi Warriors 0-2 City of Lusaka

