9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 2, 2020
type here...
Feature Lifestyle
Updated:

Holstar releases new album Kupeleka Nyali Ya Moto

By staff
39 views
0
Feature Lifestyle Holstar releases new album Kupeleka Nyali Ya Moto
staff

Duncan Sodala who is a  pioneer in the Zambia hip-hop scene, also known as Holstar, releases his fifth album Kupeleka Nyali Ya Moto (passing the torch).

With this album he brings a diversity to the hip-hop sound with a mix of Afrofusion and Zambian Afrobeats. Filled with themes of social commentary, love and Pan-Africanism, Kupeleka Nyali Ya Moto symbolises the passing on of good working practices in the music industry to the young people coming after him.

Holstar has been at the forefront of creating the music industry in Zambia and a vanguard in promoting and providing opportunities for fellow Zambian artists with initiatives such as Slam Dunk Records and being a founding member and Manager of now disbanded Hip Hop group Zone Fam.

He is musically inspired by hip-hop, 90s RnB, Jazz and infuses his love of Poetry and the laid back Zambian attitude that comes from growing up in Lusaka, to create a smooth, fresh, lyrical and universal sound inherently imbued with Zambian and African culture and experiences.

His love for the continental sounds can be evidenced in the number of international artists featured on his latest 12 track offering, with songs sang in Nyanja, Igbo, Tonga, Shona, Chewa, Bemba alongside English. Holstar worked with Pro-G, Blaq on Da Beat, Reverb, Morgan the Syndicate, Shinko Beats and Kelvin Sarrz on production with Paul Kruz handling the mixing and mastering.

Whilst Holstar features a great number of local talents such as Natasha Chansa, Tim, Solomon Plate, Muzo Zarahni, Luwizzy, Olimba, Kaladoshas, Thanel, Young Willy and Jayqe, he has also expanded his horizons and opened up lyrical borders with a number of continental features.

Kupeleka Nyali Ya Moto also brings you the sounds of Soko Matemai and Synik from Zimbabwe, Maka from Nigeria, as well as Kim of Diamonds, Nya Uyu and Dominant 1 from neighbouring Malawi creating and adding a unique twist to the sounds of African hip-hop.

Where to get Kupeleka Nyali Ya Moto

https://linktr.ee/theholstar

Previous articleFormer Zambia defender Elijah Litana discusses his career

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Lifestylestaff - 0

Holstar releases new album Kupeleka Nyali Ya Moto

Duncan Sodala who is a  pioneer in the Zambia hip-hop scene, also known as Holstar, releases his fifth album Kupeleka Nyali...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Former Zambia defender Elijah Litana discusses his career

staff - 6
From rags to riches and back again. Despite blowing his football riches on booze, women and other vices, former Zambia defender Elijah Litana says...
Read more
Headlines

Decriminalize early disclosure of national budgets-Chibamba

Chief Editor - 5
Economist Chibamba Kanyama has suggested that Zambia decriminalizes the early disclosure of national documents such as the national budget. Mr Kanyama said it may be...
Read more
General News

Chitotela Launches Lala, Bemba Books to Promote Local Tourism

Chief Editor - 10
Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela has launched two books authored in vernacular aimed at promoting local tourism to local tourists with President Edgar...
Read more
Columns

The Deterioration of Human Rights and Rule Of Law Under the Watch Of The Zambia Police

Chief Editor - 12
By Kelvin Mambwe, PhD General Secretary, UNZALARU The University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers’ Union (UNZALARU) is appalled at the deteriorating situation of human rights...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Former Zambia defender Elijah Litana discusses his career

Feature Lifestyle staff - 6
From rags to riches and back again. Despite blowing his football riches on booze, women and other vices, former Zambia defender Elijah Litana says...
Read more

Former Zambian President Rupiah Banda opens up on cancer battle

Feature Lifestyle staff - 12
After making the difficult decision to go public on his battle against colon cancer, former Zambian President Rupiah Banda says more should be done...
Read more

Zambian A-List arts Mampi, B’Flow, Wezi, Chef 187, Cleo Ice Queen and Esther Chungu collaborate on “Good Together”

Entertainment News staff - 3
Zambian A-List arts Mampi, B’Flow, Wezi, Chef 187, Cleo Ice Queen & Esther Chungu come together and create a song called “Good Together”. The jam “We are good together!’ is...
Read more

DJ H-Mac ft. Macky2, SlapDee & Daev – “Tililko”

Feature Lifestyle staff - 1
X.Y.Z Entertainment unleashes “Tililko“ by DJ H-Mac featuring labelmates SlapDee, Daev and awarding winging rapper Macky2 . Video by Qbick the visual papi. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7volN-OA-ps
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.