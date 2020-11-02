9.5 C
Shepolopolo at Port Elizabeth Base Ahead of COSAFA Kickoff

Shepolopolo are settling down in South Africa after arriving there on Sunday for the COSAFA Women’s Championship that runs from November 4-16.

The team held the first training session on Monday morning at Heart Field in Port Elizabeth ahead of Wednesday’s Group B opener against Lesotho.

Coach Bruce Mwape’s side will also face neighbours Malawi in the group stage.

“Our first training session this morning was about recovery,” Mwape said.

“We also wanted to do some physical part of the training but time couldn’t allow but we will try and adjust our programme,” he said.

Zambia were runners up at last year’s competition.

Final Squad

Catherine Musonda (Indeni), Hazel Nali (Green Buffaloes), Ngambo Musole (Zesco),

(DEFENDERS)

Anita Mulenga, Martha Tembo, Agness Musesa, Lushomo Mweemba (all Green Buffaloes), Margaret Belemu, Fikile Nkhosa, Mary Mulenga (all Red Arrows), Vast Phiri (Zesco)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Mary Wilombe (Red Arrows), Ireene Lungu (Green Buffaloes), Theresa Chewe, Misozi Zulu (both Indeni),

(STRIKERS)

Maylan Mulenga (Green Buffaloes), Grace Chanda (Zesco), Prisca Chilufya, Ochumba Oseke (both Red Arrows), Barbara Banda (Shanghai Shengli-China)

