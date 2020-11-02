Chipolopolo striker Collins Sikombe has left Napsa Stars to join their Lusaka rivals Lusaka Dynamos.

Sikombe returns to Dynamos where he had spent a loan spell before returning to Napsa in July, 2018.

“NAPSA Stars Football Club wishes to confirm that the club has given a green light to midfielder Collins Sikombe to leave the club,” Napsa spokesperson Gwen Chipasula said in a statement.

“In granting the will and request of transfer filed by the player, the club agrees to the transfer from the Pensioners to Lusaka Dynamos Football Club on a permanent deal.”

Sikombe was a key figure in Napsa’s debut qualification for this seasons CAF Confederation Cup after finishing as the clubs top scorer with 10 goals that helped propel them to a tenth place finish.

He was also missing from Sunday’s 1-1 home draw against Zesco United at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, Sikombe has also been in fine form for Zambia scoring 3 goals so far in 2020 from six internationals.

At Dynamos, he will be reunited with his Chipolopolo strike partner Emmanuel Chabula who joined them last week from another Lusaka club Nkwazi on a two year deal.