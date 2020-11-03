Patriotic Front (PF) Media director Sunday Chanda says the decision by the opposition UPND to successfully kill Bill 10 which meant well, has killed the dreams of the youth, women as well as the disabled whose representation in parliament would have increased.

And Mr Chanda has emphasised and clarified that Bill 10 had nothing in it to advantage one party over another and neither was it linked to President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility as being portrayed,but was being supported to ensure that the country’s governance system is enhanced at various levels.

Speaking this morning when he featured on “Let the People Talk Programme” on Radio Phoenix, Mr Chanda said the opposition lost an opportunity to address the many constitutional issues by ignoring what the bill wanted to address such as succession wrangles among traditional leaders, application of the public order act, delimitation of vast constituencies among other very progressive provisions.

Mr Chanda however said the UPND’s decision to celebrate the failure of bill 10 is not a guarantee that they will be victorious in next year’s elections and further wondered how they will stand before multitudes of the youth, women and the disabled to tell them how they killed their dream of increasing their participation in governance matters through a constitutionally backed representation in parliament.

“We had clauses in the bill such as the introduction of deputy ministers which we as the PF did not support but the bill had a lot of very progressive issues which unfortunately the UPND decided to ignore but chose to sacrifice national interests for the sake of politics and instead of embracing consensus” Mr Chanda observed adding that no constitution is cast in stone but requires unified parliamentary participation to amend to improve it.

He questioned what kind of democracy espouses to sacrifice national interests for the sake of partisan interests as evidenced by the conduct of the UPND when they similarly successfully managed to kill the 2016 referendum which would have increased the rights to education, health shelter among others.

“If democracy entails that you have to shoot down the referendum, if it entails that you have to kill progressive bills, then I doubt if I can support that type of democracy” Mr Chanda said adding that the UPND have shown recklessness by ignoring the important aspect of constitutional reforms which President Edgar Lungu has shown so much commitment to.