Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba is confident they can end their winless Ndola derby home run against Forest Rangers.

Forest have won all their last three away derbies while Zesco have also won their last two Ndola showdowns on the road.

But Zesco are seeking their first 3 points at home against Forest since September 2016.

Wednesday’s game will be Numba’s home debut after starting his tenure as coach last Sunday with a 1-1 away draw at Napsa Stars in Lusaka.

“Our target is to collect maximum points especially after dropping two points away in Lusaka. We are playing a local derby against Forest Rangers and it will be an interesting fixture because this is a game that will show that we have a team that can produce a better result,” Numba said.

Zesco were denied a win against Napsa initially after their second goal in the 40th minute scored by Winston Kalengo was disallowed before Napsa snatched a point deep into extra-time of the 90th minute to finish 1-1.

“Of course this is a different game altogether, we have planned for Forest and the team is ready and set for tomorrow’s game,” Numba said.

“All we are looking at is to collect maximum points and we just have to dig deeper so that we start catching up with the teams that posted victories in their first games.

“Our aim is to challenge for the league title so we need to start collecting points now.”