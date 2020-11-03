9.5 C
President Lungu is Eligible To Run In 2021 Elections-Given Lubinda

By Chief Editor
Government has noted with concern that some sections of the society have embarked on cheap propaganda of circulating falsehoods regarding the nomination of presidential candidates.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Minister of Justice Given Lubinda said there is information circulating which is quoting the repealed presidential form of Act number 2 of 1991 as amended by Act number 23 of 1996.

Mr Lubinda stated that the Act among other things provides that a presidential candidate must declare that he or she has not been elected twice as president.

He however corrected that the provision was outlawed by Act No 12 of 206 under statutory instrument number 92 of 2006.

The Minister noted that the statutory number 96 of 2006 was revoked by the electoral process regulations of 2016 which under general form 4 provides for an affidavit of declaration for presidential candidates and his running mate.

“The form does not in any way contain a requirement for a presidential candidate to declare that he or she was twice elected as president. The form requires a presidential candidate to declare their nationality, nominations, academic paper, and attach other relevant proof of citizenship,” he charged.

Mr Lubinda explained that the form further provides that the presidential candidate must declare that he or she qualifies for nominations and the disqualification of Article 100 (2) does not apply to that candidate.

He advised the perpetrators who are circulating wrong information to stop as it is not necessary as they are simply misinforming people with outdated information.

He further urged citizens to discredit the outdated document circulating to avoid being misinformed.

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda kiss of forgiveness to Martain Chomba Mambwa who assaulted the Minister and he was jailed but out of jail after the President Edgar Lungu pandoned him during the media briefing at the Ministry of Justice yesterday. November 02, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
  1. Iwe kamambala ka Lubinda don’t think you’re intelligent justice Minister without any law qualification.

    We have seasoned constitutional lawyers who have already applied their legal rights to block Edgar Lungu.

    It means the president can’t be sworn in twice for the office. Whether he served two full five year terms or not but as long as he has been elected twice and sworn in twice by the chief justice that constitutes to have served two terms. He can’t be sworn in the third time that what constitutes to third term.

    Given Lubinda must not mislead Edgar Lungu. The constitution is very clear.

    Bill 10 failed because of the likes of Given Lubinda and Tutwa Ngulube plus Mundubile types.

    Edgar Lungu must go!

