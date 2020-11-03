Government has noted with concern that some sections of the society have embarked on cheap propaganda of circulating falsehoods regarding the nomination of presidential candidates.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Minister of Justice Given Lubinda said there is information circulating which is quoting the repealed presidential form of Act number 2 of 1991 as amended by Act number 23 of 1996.

Mr Lubinda stated that the Act among other things provides that a presidential candidate must declare that he or she has not been elected twice as president.

He however corrected that the provision was outlawed by Act No 12 of 206 under statutory instrument number 92 of 2006.

The Minister noted that the statutory number 96 of 2006 was revoked by the electoral process regulations of 2016 which under general form 4 provides for an affidavit of declaration for presidential candidates and his running mate.

“The form does not in any way contain a requirement for a presidential candidate to declare that he or she was twice elected as president. The form requires a presidential candidate to declare their nationality, nominations, academic paper, and attach other relevant proof of citizenship,” he charged.

Mr Lubinda explained that the form further provides that the presidential candidate must declare that he or she qualifies for nominations and the disqualification of Article 100 (2) does not apply to that candidate.

He advised the perpetrators who are circulating wrong information to stop as it is not necessary as they are simply misinforming people with outdated information.

He further urged citizens to discredit the outdated document circulating to avoid being misinformed.