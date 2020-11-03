9.5 C
General News
UPND President Hakainde Hichilema pays tribute to the late James Lukuku

By Chief Editor
United Party for National Development (UPND) President, Hakainde Hichilema this morning joined thousands of mourners at the church service for the late Republican Progressive Party (RPP) leader, James Lukuku at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka.

The outspoken RPP leader died on the 30th of October at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) after a short illness.

In his tribute to Mr Lukuku, President Hichilema, who described the death of Mr Lukuku as a great loss to the nation, told congregants that the late RPP leader stood for a just, fair and inclusive society.

He said that the disappearance of Mr Lukuku’s files at UTH as well as the subsequent prolonged period for the postmortem was a sign of how rotten the country’s systems had become.

He said Mr Lukuku fought for a broad spectrum of social injustices that led to him becoming a fearless, young vibrant, and youthful political leader.

“Our interactions with James had grown beyond politics to something of brotherhood in nature. James fought for a number of things. Things that are supposed to be normal like doing a postmortem takes hours. Things like the files going missing when he was only sick for a few days. These are the things that he fought for. James fought for a just and fair society that must accommodate everybody. Go well James, my young brother! We will carry on the struggle that you began and very soon you will be proud of us,” said
President Hichilema.

And in a sermon earlier, Bishop Steven Nkhata of Burning Bush Ministries told congregants that it was sad that the excitement that Mr Lukuku brought to the country’s political scene owing to his vibrance had been short-lived.

Bishop Nkhata stated that the fearless nature and courage that Mr. Lukuku had was as a result of the drive and ambition to see a better country.

Notable among those who attended the included ADD leader, Charles Milupi, PAC leader, Andyford Banda, NDC leader, Chishimba Kambwili, RPP Vice President, Leslie Chikuse, UPND National Chairman, Mutale Nalumango, UPND Secretary-General, Stephen Katuka, his deputy for Political Affairs, Patrick Mucheleka, UPND Spokesperson, Charles Kakoma, Chairperson for Mobilization, Sylvia Masebo and Mazabuka Central MP, Garry Nkombo.

  1. Strange deaths surrounding this party and it’s leader, from bodyguards to associates. How many is this now? Be careful how you associate yourselves, you can end up being a sacrifice.

    1

