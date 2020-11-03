9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 3, 2020
General News
Utility firm commences construction of latrines in Mufulira

By Chief Editor
Mulonga Water and Sanitation Company (MWSC) project to construct 167 VIP pit latrines in Mufulira District on the Copperbelt Province has commenced.

Acting Public Relations Manager, Bright Mtonga said the construction of the VIP pit latrines being done under the Zambia Water and Sanitation Project (ZWSP) in Mufulira District has commenced in some parts of the district.

Mr. Mtonga said the 156 million pounds water and sanitation project has been funded by the European Investment Bank, European Union, French Development Agency, and Zambian Government.

He said under the project, 20 VIP pit latrines will be built in Makambo, 30 in Murundu, 15 in Minambe, 25 in Zimba, 30 in Kawama, and 15 in Old Kansuswa.

“We are undertaking the project in these areas because we want urban people to also access improved water and sanitation facilities,” he explained.

Mr. Mtonga said the duration of the project is 12 months.

He stated that under the same project, the company is also rehabilitating, constructing, and extending water and sanitation services in peri-urban areas.

“Besides the VIP pit latrines the company is also rehabilitating water kiosks and selected water networks.Boreholes are also being constructed in some areas which have not had water service previously,” he explained.

Christopher Chanda, a Murudu resident said he was happy that the project has commenced, and that the community will be able to have clean and conducive toilets.

“Having clean water and sanitation means being able to avoid exposure to countless diseases,” he explained.

Another resident Grace Chilufya who also resides in Murudu said the project is very essential as it will help maintain good health and reduce diarrheal diseases, especially in children.

