A wounded Nkana return to action this Wednesday in their first home game of the season seeking their first win following a bruising start to their FAZ Super Division title defence last weekend.

Defending champions Nkana host Lumwana Radiants just four days after they lost their league season opener 2-0 away in Ndola to Forest Rangers, a team they beat to the 2019/2020 title on goal difference.

“We all expected that we would either go for a win or go for a draw (against Forest). It is a setback,” Nkana coach Manfred Chabinga said.

“We just need to improve. I need to talk to the boys because we have a game on Wednesday and we just need to see an improvement.

“It will be up to us now to see how we can improve the situation.”

Nkana ,need to muster their best at home despite Lumwana coach Patrick Phiri losing 2-0 to his ex-club last season just a fortnight after his appointment.

But Lumwana started their campaign on a bright note with a 1-1 home draw with Nkwazi and another point or win will be a massive bonus for Phiri’s team on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Nkana need to pick points at home before heading back on the road this Saturday to play a tricky away date against Kabwe Warriors.



2020/2021 FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 2 FIXTURES

04/11/2020

Prison Leopards-Power Dynamos

Young Green Eagles-Buildcon

Red Arrows-Kitwe United

Lusaka Dynamos-Napsa Stars

Indeni-Green Eagles

Zesco United-Forest Rangers

Green Eagles-Zanaco

Nkana-Lumwana Radiants

Nkwazi-Kabwe Warriors