Police have warned Bus Drivers who pick up passengers at undesignated bus stops that their days are numbered as random police patrols will soon be in full force.

The Police argue that loading passengers where there are no bus stops has a potential to cause congestion and road traffic accidents.

Police Chief Road Traffic Inspector, Yoram Phiri ,notes that a number of bus drivers do not follow road traffic regulations and stop to pick up passengers anyhow causing congestion.

Mr Phiri told ZANIS in an interview that Drivers must not treat bus stops as bus stations where they have to wait until the bus is filled to capacity.

He observed that mini bus drivers are in the habit of stopping at undesignated places which he said causes congestion especially on the Great East Road ,Arcades bus stop, with the newly built fly over bridge.

“This disturbs the flow of traffic,” he said.

“The bus stops are designed to accommodate not more than four buses at a given time and because our bus drivers do not observe this, we normally have an overspill of buses on the main road. This contravenes the road safety guidelines.” he said.

Mr Phiri advised motorists on the Great East Road to take precautions whenever they are approaching the Arcades fly over bridge.

“There is a hump, they need to slow down to avoid causing accidents as they can hit pedestrians that use the tunnel located under the fly over fridge.” He said.