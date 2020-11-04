9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Economy
Preliminary works on Batoka Hydroelectric Dam kicks off

By Chief Editor
The preliminary construction works on the 2, 400MW Batoka Gorge hydroelectric dam developed by the government of Zambia in collaboration with Zimbabwe has begun in preparation for the full implementation of the mega electricity generation scheme.

This was revealed by Dr. Gloria Magombo, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of energy and Power Development in Zimbabwe who also co-chairs the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) Board with her Zambian counterpart, Mr. Trevor Kaunda.

Speaking during the virtual launch of the ZRAs 2020-2024 strategy, Dr. Magombo said that the work is being carried out by a consortium made up of Power China International Group Ltd and General Electric.

Power China is a Chinese based enterprise engaged in renewable energy and the development of hydropower resources while General Electric is an American multinational conglomerate that operates in aviation, healthcare, power, renewable energy, digital industry, additive manufacturing, and venture capital and finance sectors.

The consortium won the contract in July last year.

