General News
Suspected Zambian strangled to death in Tanzania

A suspected Zambian national has been found dead at Chapwa compound along Tunduma Mbeya road in Tanzania on the Zambia Tanzania border.

This has been confirmed to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Nakonde today by Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Engineer Joel Njase.

Eng. Njase said he received a report from his Tanzanian counterparts that a dead body of a man suspected to be Zambian national aged between 30 and 40 was found dead and suspected to have been strangled by unknown people.

Eng. Njase said the brief facts on the matter are that in the morning yesterday marketers were going to the market for their daily business when they found a male person suspected to be a Zambian lying down in an unconscious state.

The Police Commissioner said after Tanzanian Police visited the scene, they found a motorbike registration number MC 359 AIB red in colour meters away from the body and suspected to be that of the deceased.

Eng Njase said after a search on the body was carried out, a national registration card was found with the number 244502/43/1 bearing the names Owen Nkupisha.

The Police Commissioner added that an on-spot examination of the body revealed that the deceased had marks of strangulation.

He said that it was suspected that he was attacked from another scene then dumped there to die.

“The body of the deceased is still at Tunduma hospital mortuary in Tanzania awaiting postmortem examination and identification,” Eng. Njase said.

Eng Njase said a docket has been opened in Tanzania while Nakonde Police station has opened an inquiry file.

