Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Updated:

Zambian academician appointed CEO for Canadian college

By editor
Zambian academician appointed CEO for Canadian college
Zambia’s High Commissioner to Canada, Felix Mfula has congratulated Dr. Misheck Mwaba on his appointment as President and Chief Executive Officer for Bow Valley College in Calgary.

High Commissioner Mfula noted that it is exciting and inspiring to see a Zambian represent the country at this level in North America.

According to a statement issued by Secretary for Political and Administration, Brian Malama at the Zambia High Commission in Ottawa, Dr.Misheck Mwaba has been appointed as the new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), at Bow Valley College, in Calgary/Alberta Province in Canada.

Mr Malama stated that Dr Mwaba is an accomplished academician and Zambian born research scientist living in Canada.

He further stated that Dr Mwaba is expected to lead the College’s robust Open Doors – Open Minds strategy and continue to lead post-secondary collaboration across Canada to create a seamless pathway for individuals to up skill and reskill their competencies.

Mr Malama noted that Dr Mwaba’s focus will be eliminating barriers to ensure students have the best access to education while being recognized for their existing knowledge and experience to become successfully employed.

“As the economy recovers in the coming months and years, Bow Valley College is committed to getting people back to work quickly. The College provides educational excellence for the unemployed, the underemployed, those wishing to pivot mid-career and focuses on teaching job-ready skills,” he added.

Mr Malama further added that leveraging and creating new partnerships will see Bow Valley College continue to further its Open Doors – Open Minds strategy, shaping the future of college education.

Before joining Bow Valley College, Dr. Mwaba was the Dean of Media, Trades, and Technology at Niagara College in Ontario and currently sits on the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC).

Previous articleConstruction of fish pond in residential area irks Nkwazi overspill residents
Next articleTrump leads Biden in must-win Florida, race close in other battlegrounds

2 COMMENTS

  1. Congratulations to Dr. Mwaba! These are people that make us proud to be Zambians. Wishing you all the best on your new appointment as you continue raise our flag high. Meanwhile, some will still be hating and mocking ati toilet cleaners and ol’ bum swipers..

  2. Not sure about raising the Zambian flag high as he is a Canadian Citizen now and appears to be staying in Canada long term, ( you must be a Canadian Citizen to work in a gov’t college), however he like so many ex Zambians are very smart and hard working and the ideal that 1st world countries give out work permits or perm residents to Toilet Cleaners is very untrue, to meet immigration requirements you must be educated and have a skill or degree. so congratulations to Dr. Mwaba Canada’s gain Zambia’s Lost.

    1

