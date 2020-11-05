Coach Tenant Chilumba wants Forest Rangers to maintain their perfect start to the 2020/21 FAZ Super Division season.

Forest are leading the table on six points after winning their first two matches of the campaign.

Chilumba’s side on Wednesday stunned Ndola rivals Zesco United 1-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium – three days after thumping Nkana 2-0 in the league opener at the same venue.

“We still have to look at the mental and psychology of players so that they don’t grow big headed,” Chilumba said.

“We still have work to do in terms of talking to the players; you can see we have some youngsters. We just have to concentrate and finish on a good note.”

Chilumba said Forest were tactically better than Zesco in the midweek fixture.

“Zesco are beatable you can even tell from the result. Even last season we beat them. I think today we were tactically good, Zesco were playing high balls of course so we concentrated on playing down,” he said.

It was a well deserved victory for Chilumba’s side that dominated play and created several decent scoring opportunities.