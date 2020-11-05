9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, November 5, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Office of the Public Protector signs MOU with Transparency International Zambia

By Chief Editor
40 views
0
General News Office of the Public Protector signs MOU with Transparency International Zambia
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Office of the Public Protector has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) to create and enhance maladministration awareness in the provision of public services.

The MoU will see the Office of the Public Protector and TIZ jointly conduct strategies that will improve ability of people to monitor progress on public services and demand corrective action in pursuit of a transparent public service delivery system.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Lusaka on Wednesday, Office of the Public Protector Commission Secretary, Kebby Hakalima said the partnership will result in more people being sensitised on maladministration and encourage community action in demanding transparency and accountability from public institutions by people reporting grievances and seeking redress from the Office of the Public Protector.

Mr. Hakalima observes that public institutions need to genuinely be accessible to all citizens seeking public services at all times and officials need to conduct themselves with the utmost decorum and ensure legality, efficiency and relevance of public interest in the execution of their duties.

Mr. Hakalima noted that his Office is determined to exercise civil control over public authorities, regulate public administration and prevent maladministration in public institutions, which if not dealt with leads to corruption and injustice.

Speaking at the same event, TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe said his organisation was delighted to work with the Office of the Public Protector as it is a key component within the country’s governance structure.

Mr. Nyambe said the Office of the Public Protector plays a pivotal role in enhancing transparency, accountability and integrity in governance processes and the delivery of public services, values which are also shared by TIZ.

Mr. Nyambe also reiterated his organization’s commitment to work with oversight institutions such as the Office of the Public Protector in addressing challenges and gaps in the governance sector for the benefit of the country.

MOU Signing Ceremony between TIZ and office of public Protector
MOU Signing Ceremony between TIZ and office of public Protector

From L-R Mr. Kebby Hakalima, Mr. Maurice Nyambe
From L-R Mr. Kebby Hakalima, Mr. Maurice Nyambe

Previous articleChief bemoans poor road network in Zambezi District in Northwestern province
Next articlePresident Lungu demands for Permanent Solution to Floods in Lusaka

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

School appeals for infrastructure improvement

Chisengu Day Secondary School appealed to well-wishers and the Government to help it cushion the infrastructure challenges the institution...
Read more
Rural News

Parents withdrawing school children for caterpillar warned

Chief Editor - 0
Traditional leaders in Chinsali District of Muchinga Province, have warned their subjects of stern action if they continue withdrawing school- going...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu demands for Permanent Solution to Floods in Lusaka

Chief Editor - 7
President Lungu has instructed the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) and other stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the flood situation in...
Read more
General News

Office of the Public Protector signs MOU with Transparency International Zambia

Chief Editor - 0
The Office of the Public Protector has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) to create and enhance maladministration awareness...
Read more
Rural News

Chief bemoans poor road network in Zambezi District in Northwestern province

Chief Editor - 2
Chieftainess Nyakulenga of the Lunda speaking people in Zambezi District in Northwestern province has bemoaned the bad state of the road network in her...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

School appeals for infrastructure improvement

General News Chief Editor - 0
Chisengu Day Secondary School appealed to well-wishers and the Government to help it cushion the infrastructure challenges the institution is facing. Chisengu Day Secondary Headteacher...
Read more

Respect the Office of the President- Freedom Fighter

General News Chief Editor - 25
A Ndola based freedom fighter, Isaac Chileshe has called on Zambians to have respect for the Presidency. Mr. Chileshe said Zambians have lost direction because...
Read more

Suspected Zambian strangled to death in Tanzania

General News Chief Editor - 5
A suspected Zambian national has been found dead at Chapwa compound along Tunduma Mbeya road in Tanzania on the Zambia Tanzania border. This has been...
Read more

Government Launches the 2020 Indoor Residual House Spraying Campaign in Ndola

General News Chief Editor - 2
Government has launched the 2020 Indoor Residual House Spraying Campaign in Ndola district with an appeal to all residents to cooperate with the district...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.