The Office of the Public Protector has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) to create and enhance maladministration awareness in the provision of public services.

The MoU will see the Office of the Public Protector and TIZ jointly conduct strategies that will improve ability of people to monitor progress on public services and demand corrective action in pursuit of a transparent public service delivery system.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Lusaka on Wednesday, Office of the Public Protector Commission Secretary, Kebby Hakalima said the partnership will result in more people being sensitised on maladministration and encourage community action in demanding transparency and accountability from public institutions by people reporting grievances and seeking redress from the Office of the Public Protector.

Mr. Hakalima observes that public institutions need to genuinely be accessible to all citizens seeking public services at all times and officials need to conduct themselves with the utmost decorum and ensure legality, efficiency and relevance of public interest in the execution of their duties.

Mr. Hakalima noted that his Office is determined to exercise civil control over public authorities, regulate public administration and prevent maladministration in public institutions, which if not dealt with leads to corruption and injustice.

Speaking at the same event, TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe said his organisation was delighted to work with the Office of the Public Protector as it is a key component within the country’s governance structure.

Mr. Nyambe said the Office of the Public Protector plays a pivotal role in enhancing transparency, accountability and integrity in governance processes and the delivery of public services, values which are also shared by TIZ.

Mr. Nyambe also reiterated his organization’s commitment to work with oversight institutions such as the Office of the Public Protector in addressing challenges and gaps in the governance sector for the benefit of the country.