President Lungu has instructed the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) and other stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the flood situation in Lusaka province.

President Lungu said that government will provide resources to ensure people in places like Kanyama are assisted to deal with flooding, adding that the flooding problem is historical but must be dealt with once and for all.

President Lungu said this when he inspected the drainage system in Kanyama constituency, and whilst inspecting the drainage, the head of state occasionally stopped to engage the residents.

DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe said part of the cause of flooding in Kanyama is because engineers did not plan for a drainage system when constructing new roads in the area.

Mr. Kabwe said that the said the Ministry of Finance has however provided resources to deal with the flood problem in Kanyama and that DMMU and other stakeholders are working on a lasting solution to the flood situation in Kanyama and other parts of Lusaka.

And President Lungu has urged Members of Parliament to be innovative. President Lungu said the construction of a modern police station by Kanyama Member of Parliament Elizabeth Phiri is commendable.

President Lungu said that instead of complaining, Ms. phiri has managed to mobilise resources from stakeholders to build a police station. The President said government will not hesitate to pump in resources in community projects started by members of parliament.

President Lungu said this after inspecting works on the construction of Kanyama modern police station.

And Ms. Phiri said Members of Parliament should not just rely on the government to implement projects in their constituencies.