Striker Ronald “Sate Sate” Kampamba says there is light at the end of the tunnel for the struggling FAZ Super Division defending champions Nkana after Wednesday’s home draw against Lumwana Radiants.

Nkana on Wednesday rebounded from Saturday’s Week One 2-0 away defeat to 2019/2020 season runners-up Forest Rangers in Ndola to finish 0-0 at home in Kitwe with Lumwana.

The defending champions were also very unlucky not to have collected the 3 points after Kampamba’s 68th minute goal scored from an on-side position was ruled out to the contrary.

“This game, unlike the previous game that we didn’t play well, we tried our level best to win it but unfortunately we didn’t but looking forward to winning the next game,” Kampamba said.

“It was a good game and I had my chances but that was a goal that was disallowed it was wrong decision.

“But that’s the referee’s opinion but anyway we played well despite the draw.”

Second from bottom Nkana visit mid-table side Kabwe Warriors this Saturday hoping for another positive result before heading into the ten-day FIFA InternZesco United coach Mumamba Numba has conceded they are too big to make a stuttering start to the 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division season.

The eight-time league champions on Wednesday remained winless from two rounds played after leaders Forest Rangers beat them 1-0 at home in their big Ndola derby at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

That result has left Zesco slumped in the top half of the bottom four relegation zone with 1 point from two games played.

“Of course it is a big concern because Zesco is a big team,” Numba said.

“I think dropping five points in two games is not good enough for us, we need to do a retrospective of the team so that we can improve in the coming games.”

Zesco started the season with a 1-1 away draw at Napsa Stars on November 1 in Lusaka.

Numba now heads to Lumwana to face unbeaten Lumwana Radiants on November 7 seeking his debut win since his appointment in September following the departure of George Lwandamina.

Zesco will be facing a Lumwana side that has collected two draws and they started the season with a 1-1 home result against Nkwazi and finished 0-0 away to defending champions Nkana.