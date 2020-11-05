Zambia started their 2020 COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championship campaign with a 2-1 win over hosts South Africa in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

The Young Shepolopolo came from behind to overcome the home side.

South Africa took the lead just after 30 minutes when substitute Nabeelah Galant beat goalkeeper Chitete Munsaka.

But the lead lasted just a few minutes as Taonga Chulu pushed in an equaliser for Zambia.

Cindy Banda claimed the winner a minute from the final whistle as she scrambled the ball into the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Zambia have joined Tanzania at the top of the table for the championship being played on a round robin basis.

Tanzania, the guests from East Africa, defeated Comoros Islands 5-1 in their opening match on Wednesday.

Zambia’s next match is against Tanzania on Friday afternoon.