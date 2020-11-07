First Quantum Minerals (FQM) Limited global exploration Director Mike Christie has praised the Zambian government for creating a conducive investment environment in the mining sector.

Mr. Christie made the remarks during a presentation titled Africa Update at the just ended 2020 Africa Down Under Mining conference held in Perth, Western Australia.

He said his firm would continue its operations in Zambia and cooperate with the government, local communities and all stakeholders under a win-win strategy.

And during the session for Ambassadors, Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia Frank Bwalya said companies in Australia needed to look at the continued presence of other Australian companies in Zambia as proof of the good investment climate in the country.

Mr. Bwalya observed that the mere fact companies such as First Quantum had long term investment in Zambia spoke volumes about what the mineral-rich country had done to inspire confidence in its mining sector adding that it was time for Australian companies to take a second look and realise the opportunities Zambia was offering.

In reference to the discovery of rich gold deposits in Mwinilunga where people picked up gold nuggets in 2019, Mr. Bwalya expressed optimism that Zambia would soon be counted among big gold mining countries.

“The name Zambia is synonymous with copper mining, but in the near future the country will also be synonymous with gold mining” said Mr. Bwalya.

The envoy hailed the recently launched Export Diversification Strategy in Gold and Gemstone Mining describing it as a timely strategy to inspire more confidence in the gold mining sector in Zambia.

He encouraged Australian companies to partner with Zambian companies in the exploration for gold and other rich minerals in the country.

The Africa Down Under is an annual mining event that attracts mining companies and other stakeholders including diplomats accredited to Australia.

This year’s event was held from 4th to 6th November 2020, with many attending it virtually.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Herbert Mutabi, First Secretary for Press at the Zambia High Commission in Canberra Australia, approved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.