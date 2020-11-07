9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, November 7, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

FQM praises Zambia’s conducive investment in mining sector

By Chief Editor
40 views
2
Headlines FQM praises Zambia’s conducive investment in mining sector
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

First Quantum Minerals (FQM) Limited global exploration Director Mike Christie has praised the Zambian government for creating a conducive investment environment in the mining sector.

Mr. Christie made the remarks during a presentation titled Africa Update at the just ended 2020 Africa Down Under Mining conference held in Perth, Western Australia.

He said his firm would continue its operations in Zambia and cooperate with the government, local communities and all stakeholders under a win-win strategy.

And during the session for Ambassadors, Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia Frank Bwalya said companies in Australia needed to look at the continued presence of other Australian companies in Zambia as proof of the good investment climate in the country.

Mr. Bwalya observed that the mere fact companies such as First Quantum had long term investment in Zambia spoke volumes about what the mineral-rich country had done to inspire confidence in its mining sector adding that it was time for Australian companies to take a second look and realise the opportunities Zambia was offering.

In reference to the discovery of rich gold deposits in Mwinilunga where people picked up gold nuggets in 2019, Mr. Bwalya expressed optimism that Zambia would soon be counted among big gold mining countries.

“The name Zambia is synonymous with copper mining, but in the near future the country will also be synonymous with gold mining” said Mr. Bwalya.

The envoy hailed the recently launched Export Diversification Strategy in Gold and Gemstone Mining describing it as a timely strategy to inspire more confidence in the gold mining sector in Zambia.

He encouraged Australian companies to partner with Zambian companies in the exploration for gold and other rich minerals in the country.

The Africa Down Under is an annual mining event that attracts mining companies and other stakeholders including diplomats accredited to Australia.

This year’s event was held from 4th to 6th November 2020, with many attending it virtually.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Herbert Mutabi, First Secretary for Press at the Zambia High Commission in Canberra Australia, approved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Previous articleFair trading environment for all cardinal – Commerce Minister
Next articleTranslate your livestock into money- Livestock Minister

2 COMMENTS

  1. We can’t live off praises. When will Zambians really start benefitting from the mineral wealth of the country, is still the big question. It’s even better to halt all foreign investment in the mines and stock pile everything until we find a bonafide, fail-safe plan that will guarantee 100% economic growth from the mining sector.

    1

  2. Nothing is conducive in Zambia’s moribund economy . Forex reserves are low,debt is high, inflation is high and the Kwacha is collapsing fast.

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Return to school after pregnancy delivery, First Lady tells drop out girls

First Lady Esther Lungu has urged girls who drop out of school due to pregnancy to return and continue...
Read more
Economy

Translate your livestock into money- Livestock Minister

Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Fisheries and Livestock, Professor Nkandu Luo has handed over 120 goats and 1,000 chickens to 26 groups in Lusangazi District of Eastern...
Read more
Headlines

FQM praises Zambia’s conducive investment in mining sector

Chief Editor - 2
First Quantum Minerals (FQM) Limited global exploration Director Mike Christie has praised the Zambian government for creating a conducive investment environment in the mining...
Read more
General News

Fair trading environment for all cardinal – Commerce Minister

Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma says a fair trading environment for all players is cardinal in fostering sustainable businesses and economic...
Read more
Rural News

Barotse Royal Establishment happy with President Lungu’s leadership

Chief Editor - 3
The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) in Lukulu district says it is happy with Government under the leadership of the Republican President Dr. Edgar Lungu. The...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Inculcate police values, chaplains prodded – IG

Headlines Chief Editor - 1
Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has implored newly trained police chaplains to inculcate the police services core values of integrity, hard work, faith...
Read more

Senior Chief Mukuni calls on donors to halt funding to ECZ

Headlines editor - 31
Senior Chief Mukuni of the Leya people in Southern Province has demanded that the donor community withholds funding to the Electoral Commission of Zambia...
Read more

Zambia vows to lobby for the sales of Ivory Stockpile

Headlines Chief Editor - 21
TOURISM and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela has said Government will keep lobbying through cooperating partners to convince the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species ...
Read more

Don’t depend on salaries -Kapata

Headlines Chief Editor - 25
The government has called on professionals in various sectors of the economy to form cooperatives for job and wealth creation. Minister of Lands and Natural...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.