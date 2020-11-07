Nkana progression needle shifted to win on Saturday to see the record 13-timechampions collect their first league victory of the 2020/2021 season.

The defending FAZ Super Division champions beat old foes Kabwe Warriors 1-0 away at Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium in Lusaka.

Warriors’ defeat was handed to them by their former talisman Idris Mbombo who inspired their successful 2015 promotion race with 22 goals before Zesco United snapped him up in 2016.

Mbombo scored the lone goal in the dying minutes of the 90th minute to give Nkana its first league victory after losing 2-0 in Week One away at Forest Rangers, and improving at home in Week Two with a 0-0 draw against Lumwana Radiants.

Nkana move from second from last at number 17, inside the bottom four relegation zone, to 8th on 4 points, three behind leaders Forest whom they beat to the 2019/2020 league title on goal difference.

But Forest failed to open a two-point lead today when they were held 1-1 by the early season draw specialists, Lusaka Dynamos.

It was a dramatic draw that saw both sides share the spoils in extra-time of the 90th minute.

The league’s top scorer on three goals, Adams Zikiru, scored first for Forest before Emmanuel Habashimba leveled for Dynamos.

Forest are tied on 7 points with second positioned Red Arrows who beat Prison Leopards 1-0 away in Kabwe thanks to a 46th minute Felix Bulaya goal.

But third placed Green Eagles will go top to 8 points this Sunday should they defeat fellow unbeaten side and hosts Green Buffaloes away in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, Mumamba Numba collected his debut competitive victory with Zesco United following 1-0 away win at Lumwana Radiants.

Adrian Chama’s 75th minute goal gave Zesco the 3 points to move from 15th to 6th on 4 points from three games played.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION WEEK 3 RESULTS AND FIXTURES

07/11/2020

Power Dynamos 0-Buildcon 1

Napsa Stars 0-Young Green Eagles 0

Kitwe United 2-Indeni 2

Forest Rangers 1-Lusaka Dynamos 1

Lumwana Radiants 0-Zesco United 1

Prison Leopards 0-Red Arrows 1

Kabwe Warriors 0-Nkana 1

08/11/2020

13h00: Green Buffaloes-Green Eagles

15h00: Zanaco-Nkwazi