9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, November 7, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Return to school after pregnancy delivery, First Lady tells drop out girls

By Chief Editor
40 views
0
General News Return to school after pregnancy delivery, First Lady tells drop out...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

First Lady Esther Lungu has urged girls who drop out of school due to pregnancy to return and continue with their education after they give birth.

The First Lady said this at Kasamanda Primary and Day Secondary School when met 23 girls who were pregnant and have since returned to school after giving birth.

The First Lady, who is wrapped up the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust (ELFT) outreach programme tour of Mambwe district yesterday, was elated that the girls have decided to go back to school.

Mrs Lungu told the 23 girls that the step they had taken was a clear indication that the re-entry policy was effectively being implemented for the benefit of girls.

She urged the girls to remain resolved in pursuit of their education as school knows no age, adding that whatever challenges the girls may have encountered in life and at whatever age, they should be determined to get educated.

“The world is evolving and we all have to move with it at the same pace and the only way that can be achieved is by acquiring an education. When you are educated and independent, you will be able to find solutions to whatever problem you face because no problem lasts forever,” she said to girls who are now doubling as teen mothers and school girls.

She noted that going back to school, as the 23 had done, was the first step in the right direction.

The First Lady stated that the bold decision the girls made serves as an example to other girls in their situation who feel shy to go back to school.

“By deciding to go back to school, you girls have shown that you are heroines. I pray that your friends who feel shy to go back to school can emulate your courage and determination and go back to school,” Mrs Lungu said.

Mrs Lungu presented food hampers of peanut butter, cooking oil, sugar, baked beans among others to the 23 girls as a way of motivating them

At the same time the First Lady’s foundation trust also donated 10 computers, 20 solar lights with chargers, 120 text books, 202 washable towels, two sets of soccer jerseys and two soccer balls among other items to Kasamanda Day Secondary. This was in addition to a donation of mealie meal, rice, cooking oil, drinks, soya and biscuits among other items.

The ELFT also made a similar donation of 30 solar lights, two sets of jerseys among other items to Kasamanda Primary school.

First Lady Esther Lungu with Expectant Mothers

Previous articleTranslate your livestock into money- Livestock Minister

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Return to school after pregnancy delivery, First Lady tells drop out girls

First Lady Esther Lungu has urged girls who drop out of school due to pregnancy to return and continue...
Read more
Economy

Translate your livestock into money- Livestock Minister

Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Fisheries and Livestock, Professor Nkandu Luo has handed over 120 goats and 1,000 chickens to 26 groups in Lusangazi District of Eastern...
Read more
Headlines

FQM praises Zambia’s conducive investment in mining sector

Chief Editor - 2
First Quantum Minerals (FQM) Limited global exploration Director Mike Christie has praised the Zambian government for creating a conducive investment environment in the mining...
Read more
General News

Fair trading environment for all cardinal – Commerce Minister

Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma says a fair trading environment for all players is cardinal in fostering sustainable businesses and economic...
Read more
Rural News

Barotse Royal Establishment happy with President Lungu’s leadership

Chief Editor - 3
The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) in Lukulu district says it is happy with Government under the leadership of the Republican President Dr. Edgar Lungu. The...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Fair trading environment for all cardinal – Commerce Minister

General News Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma says a fair trading environment for all players is cardinal in fostering sustainable businesses and economic...
Read more

Zambian writers challenged to tell African diverse stories

General News Chief Editor - 1
African Writers Space Zambia, has challenged the Zambian writers to show the world how rich the country is by telling local stories through their...
Read more

Number of Youths In Leadership Too Low In Zambia-Hakoola

General News Chief Editor - 3
The Continental Leadership Research Institute Director Mundia Hakoola says there is need for more young people to take up leadership roles. Mr. Hakoola said the...
Read more

Government will not extend the mobile issuance of the National Registration Cards

General News Chief Editor - 12
The government will not extend the mobile issuance of the National Registration Cards(NRC)s. Vice President Inonge Wina has advised all citizens that failed to obtain...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.