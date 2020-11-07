First Lady Esther Lungu has urged girls who drop out of school due to pregnancy to return and continue with their education after they give birth.

The First Lady said this at Kasamanda Primary and Day Secondary School when met 23 girls who were pregnant and have since returned to school after giving birth.

The First Lady, who is wrapped up the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust (ELFT) outreach programme tour of Mambwe district yesterday, was elated that the girls have decided to go back to school.

Mrs Lungu told the 23 girls that the step they had taken was a clear indication that the re-entry policy was effectively being implemented for the benefit of girls.

She urged the girls to remain resolved in pursuit of their education as school knows no age, adding that whatever challenges the girls may have encountered in life and at whatever age, they should be determined to get educated.

“The world is evolving and we all have to move with it at the same pace and the only way that can be achieved is by acquiring an education. When you are educated and independent, you will be able to find solutions to whatever problem you face because no problem lasts forever,” she said to girls who are now doubling as teen mothers and school girls.

She noted that going back to school, as the 23 had done, was the first step in the right direction.

The First Lady stated that the bold decision the girls made serves as an example to other girls in their situation who feel shy to go back to school.

“By deciding to go back to school, you girls have shown that you are heroines. I pray that your friends who feel shy to go back to school can emulate your courage and determination and go back to school,” Mrs Lungu said.

Mrs Lungu presented food hampers of peanut butter, cooking oil, sugar, baked beans among others to the 23 girls as a way of motivating them

At the same time the First Lady’s foundation trust also donated 10 computers, 20 solar lights with chargers, 120 text books, 202 washable towels, two sets of soccer jerseys and two soccer balls among other items to Kasamanda Day Secondary. This was in addition to a donation of mealie meal, rice, cooking oil, drinks, soya and biscuits among other items.

The ELFT also made a similar donation of 30 solar lights, two sets of jerseys among other items to Kasamanda Primary school.