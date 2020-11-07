Zambia have opened a three point lead at the round robin COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championship following a 2-1 win over Tanzania on Friday afternoon.

Both sides won their respective opening matches on Wednesday.

Zambia have six points at the top of the group thereby making a giant step towards finishing in the top two, which would put them into the final on November 14.

Cindy Banda and Tasilile Lungu were the scorers for Zambia with Aisha Masaka scoring Tanzania’s face-saver.

Meanwhile, there will be no Under-17 action on Saturday, but there are two more games to be played on Sunday as the pool begins to take shape.

The championship has one group with the top two teams at the end of the round robin fixtures qualifying to the final.

SUNDAY’S FIXTURES

12h30 (10h30 GMT) – Zimbabwe vs Comoros

15h30 (13h30 GMT) – Tanzania vs South Africa

STANDINGS

P W D L GF GA GD PTS

Zambia 2 2 0 0 4 2 2 6

South Africa 2 1 0 1 8 2 6 3

Tanzania 2 1 0 1 6 3 3 3

Comoros 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4 0

Zimbabwe 1 0 0 1 0 7 -7 0