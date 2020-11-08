9.5 C
Construction if five rural health posts elates Lunda Chief

By Chief Editor
Chief Mpidi of the Lunda speaking people of Zambezi District of North Western Province has pledged to support President Edgar Lungu now and beyond 2021.

He said President Lungu is a humble man and has shown humility to the people of Zambezi through his leadership of hard work, stating that he is the leader of all Zambians.

The Traditional leader disclosed that despite his subject not voting for him in the 2016 general election, the President still showed love to the people of Zambezi through massive development which the district has seen since he assumed office.

He said this when District Commissioner Charlton Samahanda paid a courtesy call on him at his palace today.

He said President Lungu’s leadership style is unmatched by any past Presidents, adding that 2021 general elections will be easy for him as he has delivered for the Zambian people.

“I am grateful to the PF government and its leadership more especially for constructing five rural health posts in my chiefdom and this has never happened before not even in the time of Kunda,” The Traditional leader said.

He has since urged his subjects to rally behind President Lungu coming 2021 general elections, adding that the PF government under his leadership means well for the people of Zambezi and the country at large.

“Let us all work together and support his Excellency President Lungu if development is to continue in our district,” said Chief Mpidi.

Meanwhile, Zambezi District Commissioner Charlton Samahanda has assured Chief Mpidi of continued government support saying the Pf government is an inclusive one.

“President Lungu is working tirelessly to develop the country the only thing he needs is your support as Traditional leaders as you are part and parcel in developing this national,” He said.

