Government has underlined its commitment towards supporting agriculture investments that culminate into sustainable job creation in Mkushi District.

District Commissioner (DC) Emmanuel Sinkonde said this during an Environmental Assessment Impact (EIA) meeting that was organized by Seedco Company at the Seedco Farm in Mkushi South area.

Mr. Sinkonde said that Government under the leadership of President Dr. Edgar Lungu places high value on agriculture as it is a potential driver of Zambia’s economy.

He said that in view of this, Government is eager to welcome major investors in the agriculture sector, adding that such ventures enhance development and expansion of labour base through creation of jobs.

He noted that Seedco company’s venture into developing this large farm for growing maize, wheat and soya bean seeds is a good step, saying that the company has a proven record for providing disease resistant seed varieties.

Mr. Sinkonde also commended seedco ltd for holding the Environmental Impact Assessment as prelude to formalizing their three existing Dams, saying that this showed that the investor is complying with the procedures that are stipulated by Zambia Environment Management Assessment (ZEMA).

He urged the developers of the dams to harmonise issues that may arise if there are people who would be affected in the process of developing these infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Seedco farm Manager Fred Nandala disclosed that the company is currently able to irrigate only 770 hectares to produce maize, seed and wheat at their 4,500 hectare farm.

Mr. Nandala explained that in view of the demand for seed to satisfy the local and export market, the company is placing much value on the Tembwe, Nescare and Madala Dams to ensure that there is adequate irrigation to cover more hectares.

He said that in addition to the expanding irrigation with 3 dams, there is need for residents to note that Seedco will have as many as 1000 workers when this farm is at its peak.

“as we have been selling our seed to local as well as export markets in the SADC region, there is need to ensure seed production throughout the year by boosting our irrigation infrastructures such as the 3 Dams,” he said.