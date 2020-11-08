Copperbelt PF Mobilization Chairperson Hon Bowman Lusambo was in Kapiri Mposhi yesterday where he addressed a mammoth rally attended by thousands of Kapiri Mposhi residents.

Mr Lusambo bemoaned lack of development under the current area Member of Parliament Stanley Kakubo but assured the residents that things will change tremendously once the people entrust leadership in the caring hands of the PF.

“No obstacle will deter the determination we have to develop, not only the entire country but Kapiri Mposhi in particular because the MP you chose has not been proactive” he said and regretted the tendency by the UPND to reject anything development oriented just because it comes from the PF.

Hon Lusambo who also received two key UPND defectors namely Nevers Zunde who was the mobilization chairman under the UPND said his Kabushi constituency will now have Kapiri Mposhi as a sister constituency and therefore donated one vehicle for mobility purposes, all in an effort to address some developmental lapses under the current leadership.

He declared that Kabushi will be an extension of Kapiri Mposhi so that developmental programes are intertwined.

And PF Central province Chairman Hon Remember Chanda Mutale said it is unfortunate that Kapiri is so underdeveloped but called on residents to make a wise choice in 2021 and ensure that President Edgar Lungu gets overwhelming votes as well as ensure that central province produces PF members of parliament.