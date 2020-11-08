A two year old girl of Kafumukache village in Kalumbila district has died in cold blood at the hand of her mentally ill cousin.

North Western Province Commissioner of Police, Elias Chushi has confirmed the incident in a statement today.

Mr Chushi said the incident occurred on Friday around 15:00 hours.

“On Friday 6th November 2020 around 15:00 hours at Kafumukache village, Loveness Kabobo Kafumukache aged two was playing in the house when Gideon Mubemba, 23, of unsound mind, hit the child on her head using an axe handle. Family members tried to rescue the child but in the process, he hit another person who apparently sustained a minor injury,” he said.

Mr Chushi narrated that after attempts to rescue the child, the family members managed to grab the child who sustained a deep injury on the head and rushed her to Solwezi general hospital where she was admitted but later died.

He said the suspect was overpowered and apprehended after a medical personnel injected him to make him calm.

“With the help of a medical personnel who jabbed him with a dosage of sedatives to keep him calm, the suspect was overpowered and apprehended,” Mr Chushi said.

He said the body of the child is currently laying in Solwezi hospital mortuary.