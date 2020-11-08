The United Teachers Union of Zambia (UNITUZ) has welcomed the announcement by the government to resume the negotiations for improved salaries and conditions of service for civil servants, particularly for teachers.

Union Director of Media, Public Relations and International Affairs James Sikazwe tells Smart Eagles that the resumption of negotiations resonates well with the statement

made by the Executive President for United Teachers Union of Zambia on world teachers day in which he asked government to bring forward the salary negotiations as opposed to waitng for December 2020.

“On the other hand, the resumption of the negotiations serves as a signal of upholding the aspirations of advocating for a motivated teacher without leaving anyone behind as enshrined in the 7th National Development Plan,” he said.

He therefore, added that the union implored all the teachers across the country to remain resolute as we continue advocating for your improved salaries and conditions of service,” he said.