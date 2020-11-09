Kafue Celtic have recorded their third consecutive win of the 2020/21 FAZ National Division 1 season to stay top of the table.

Celtic on Sunday thumped National Assembly 2-0 at home to move to nine points after three matches played.

Defender Bryan Chilimina and strikern Maxwell Mulutula were the scorers.

Celtic launched the season with a 3-0 win over Police College before thrashing Kashikishi Warriors 5-0 last Wednesday.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Chambishi maintained their winning start after beating Trident of Kalumbila 3-0 at home in Chambishi.

Second placed Chambishi have nine points with only goal difference separating them from free scoring Celtic.

Mighty Mufulira Wanderers recorded their first win of the season following a 1-0 victory over Kashikishi Warriors in Luapula.

Striker Pheuzzy Chibandika scored the lone goal at Mwaimwena Grounds.

Wanderers have five points from three matches.

In Chingola, Nchanga Ranger’s two-game winning streak ended when they lost 3-1 to visiting City of Lusaka at Nchanga Stadium.

The win moved City to seven points as Nchanga remained on six points.

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 3

Kashikishi Warriors 0-1 Mufulira Wanderers

Kafue Celtics 2-0 National Assembly

Nchanga Rangers 1-2 City of Lusaka

Police Collage 0-0 Kansanshi Dynamos

Chambishi 3-0 Trident

Livingston Pirates 2 – 1 KYSA

Mpulungu Habour 0-0 Konkola Blades

Gomes FC 0-1 Malaiti Rangers

Zesco Shockers 0-1 MUZA