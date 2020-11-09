Police in Lusaka has opened a docket of a case involving 22 year old male who trespassed at Chingwere Cemetery. Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said the police received a report on burial sites trespass alleged to have been done by Fiesta Tembo of no fixed abode.

She explained that a Cemetery foreman in Matero Township found one male digging out bodies of babies at 04:30hrs today at Chingwere cemetery.

“Police in Lusaka received a report of Trespass on Burial Sites alleged to have occurred on November 9, 2020 at around 0430 hours at Chingwere Cemetery in Matero in which an Assistant Foreman at the Cemetery aged 56 reported to have found one male person unburying baby graves and removing wrappers in which the bodies were. One baby blanket was spotted in the open,” the statement read in part.

Ms Katongo pointed out that the suspect was found unburying baby graves and removing wrappers in which the bodies were.

She explained that upon being searched, Tembo aged 22 was found with a plastic containing suspected cannabis.

“The suspect was identified as Fiesta Tembo aged 22 of no fixed abode. Upon being searched, the suspect was also found with a plastic containing suspected cannabis. A docket of case has been opened and the suspect will also be handed over to the Drug Enforcement Commission,” she stressed.

She further pointed out that the suspect is reported to be a convict facing a similar offence and serving a suspended two year sentence since August 2020.