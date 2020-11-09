9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 9, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Man found digging out dead baby bodies arrested

By Chief Editor
40 views
0
General News Man found digging out dead baby bodies arrested
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Police in Lusaka has opened a docket of a case involving 22 year old male who trespassed at Chingwere Cemetery. Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said the police received a report on burial sites trespass alleged to have been done by Fiesta Tembo of no fixed abode.

She explained that a Cemetery foreman in Matero Township found one male digging out bodies of babies at 04:30hrs today at Chingwere cemetery.

“Police in Lusaka received a report of Trespass on Burial Sites alleged to have occurred on November 9, 2020 at around 0430 hours at Chingwere Cemetery in Matero in which an Assistant Foreman at the Cemetery aged 56 reported to have found one male person unburying baby graves and removing wrappers in which the bodies were. One baby blanket was spotted in the open,” the statement read in part.

Ms Katongo pointed out that the suspect was found unburying baby graves and removing wrappers in which the bodies were.

She explained that upon being searched, Tembo aged 22 was found with a plastic containing suspected cannabis.

“The suspect was identified as Fiesta Tembo aged 22 of no fixed abode. Upon being searched, the suspect was also found with a plastic containing suspected cannabis. A docket of case has been opened and the suspect will also be handed over to the Drug Enforcement Commission,” she stressed.

She further pointed out that the suspect is reported to be a convict facing a similar offence and serving a suspended two year sentence since August 2020.

Previous articleZambians urged to register as Voters as ECZ targets to capture 80% of eligible Voters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Man found digging out dead baby bodies arrested

Police in Lusaka has opened a docket of a case involving 22 year old male who trespassed at Chingwere...
Read more
Headlines

Zambians urged to register as Voters as ECZ targets to capture 80% of eligible Voters

Chief Editor - 0
Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)Vice Chairperson, Emily Sikazwe has called on all eligible voters to register during the on-going voter registration exercise. Ms Sikazwe said...
Read more
Rural News

Body of Zambian man identified in Tanzania

Chief Editor - 0
A Zambian national who was found dead by Police in Tanzania has been identified by his relatives. Muchinga Province Police Commissioner, Joel Njase...
Read more
Feature Sports

Nkana Start Champions League Campaign Away

sports - 0
Forest Rangers are the only Zambian side that will start at home in 2020/2021 continental preliminary action. Continental debutants Forest will host AS Bouenguidi of...
Read more
General News

8th Regional Inter-Ministerial Committee on Great Lakes region holds virtual meeting

Chief Editor - 1
The Regional Inter-Ministerial Committee of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region has applauded the diplomatic efforts to resolve the border dispute between...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

8th Regional Inter-Ministerial Committee on Great Lakes region holds virtual meeting

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Regional Inter-Ministerial Committee of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region has applauded the diplomatic efforts to resolve the border dispute between...
Read more

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Nkandu Luo empowers 80 women clubs empowered

General News Chief Editor - 1
Fisheries and Livestock Minister Nkandu Luo has handed over three thousand improved village chickens and 320 goats to 80 women groups in Chadiza district...
Read more

Cases of Gender Based Violence have risen risen by 19.8 % in Zambia this year

General News Chief Editor - 1
Cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) have risen to 7,640 countrywide in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 6,788...
Read more

Reuben Lifuka re-elected Transparency Global Vice Chairperson

General News Chief Editor - 3
Transparency International Zambia Chapter President Rueben Lifuka has been re-election as Vice Chairperson of the Transparency International (TI) global Board of Directors. TIZ Executive Director...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.