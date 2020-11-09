Transparency International Zambia Chapter President Rueben Lifuka has been re-election as Vice Chairperson of the Transparency International (TI) global Board of Directors.

TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe congratulated Mr Lifuka on the successful renewal of his mandate adding that the board has no doubt that he will continue to fly the Zambia flag high in the global fight against corruption.

Mr Nyambe said Mr Lifuka has spearheaded far reaching governance reforms that have positioned the TI movement for greater impact at different levels of the fight against corruption across the globe.

He said that the renewal of Mr Lifuka’s mandate is a recognition of the efforts that TI-Z continues to make in the fight against corruption in Zambia.

Mr Nyambe said such recognition puts us as a country in the spotlight when it comes to issues of corruption and good governance.

The newly elected TI Board, which is chaired Argentine Dr Delia Ferreira Rubio and comprises members from Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, North America and Africa, will provide strategic direction to the global anti-corruption movement for the next three years.

“We therefore wish to renew our call to the Zambian government and other stakeholders to accelerate efforts to fight corruption and promote good governance in Zambia, not just to protect our resources but also to ensure

our good standing in the international community.”

“TIZ remains committed to collaborating with different stakeholders in our quest to eradicate corruption from Zambia, and our presence in these global spaces gives us greater resolve to succeed,” he said.