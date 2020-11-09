9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 9, 2020
type here...
Photo Gallery
Updated:

The remembrance day at the National Cenotaph in Pictures

By Chief Editor
40 views
1
Photo Gallery The remembrance day at the National Cenotaph in Pictures
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu greets Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa during the remembrance day at the National Cenotaph in Lusaka.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu greets Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa during the remembrance day at the National Cenotaph in Lusaka.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS

Freedom fighters Jackson Bwalya, aged 103 (right) and John Monze, aged 98 being led to go and lay wreaths at the National Cenotaph during the remembrance day.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS
Freedom fighters Jackson Bwalya, aged 103 (right) and John Monze, aged 98 being led to go and lay wreaths at the National Cenotaph during the remembrance day.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS

From (right) Former Vice Presidents Enock Kavindele, Nevers Mumba and two Cabinet Ministers Bwalya Ngandu, Finance and Joseph Malanji of Foreign Affairs during the remembrance day at the National Cenotaph in Lusaka. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS
From (right) Former Vice Presidents Enock Kavindele, Nevers Mumba and two Cabinet Ministers Bwalya Ngandu, Finance and Joseph Malanji of Foreign Affairs during the remembrance day at the National Cenotaph in Lusaka. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS

Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji (left) confers with his Finance Counterpart Minister Dr Bwalya Ngandu during the remembrance day at the National Cenotaph in Lusaka.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS
Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji (left) confers with his Finance Counterpart Minister Dr Bwalya Ngandu during the remembrance day at the National Cenotaph in Lusaka.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS

Lusaka City Council Councillors pose for a picture with Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa during the remembrance day at the National Cenotaph in Lusaka. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS
Lusaka City Council Councillors pose for a picture with Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa during the remembrance day at the National Cenotaph in Lusaka. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS

Service Chiefs give salute during the remembrance day at the national Cenotaph in Lusaka. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS
Service Chiefs give salute during the remembrance day at the national Cenotaph in Lusaka. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS

President Edgar Lungu talks to Freedom fighters John Monze 98 (left) and Jackson Bwalya aged 103 years during the remembrance day at the national Cenotaph in Lusaka.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS.
President Edgar Lungu talks to Freedom fighters John Monze 98 (left) and Jackson Bwalya aged 103 years during the remembrance day at the national Cenotaph in Lusaka.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS.

President Edgar Lungu lays a wreath at the national Cenotaph during the remembrance day in Lusaka. The day is observed annually to remember the fallen heroes who fought in the first and second world wars.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu lays a wreath at the national Cenotaph during the remembrance day in Lusaka. The day is observed annually to remember the fallen heroes who fought in the first and second world wars.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS

Previous articleThe Electoral Commission of Zambia Launches Voter Registration for 2021 Elections
Next articleReuben Lifuka re-elected Transparency Global Vice Chairperson

1 COMMENT

  1. My president is black and proud of his country and roots. Patriotism is vital for development. In diaspora can you say the Same about the people that lead you ?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 2

Reuben Lifuka re-elected Transparency Global Vice Chairperson

Transparency International Zambia Chapter President Rueben Lifuka has been re-election as Vice Chairperson of the Transparency International (TI) global...
Read more
Photo Gallery

The remembrance day at the National Cenotaph in Pictures

Chief Editor - 1
Read more
Headlines

The Electoral Commission of Zambia Launches Voter Registration for 2021 Elections

Chief Editor - 1
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has appealed to Zambians not to get disenfranchised in the 2021 General Elections for failing to register as...
Read more
Feature Sports

Div 1 WRAP:Kafue Celtic Maintain 100 Per Cent Start

sports - 0
Kafue Celtic have recorded their third consecutive win of the 2020/21 FAZ National Division 1 season to stay top of the table. Celtic on Sunday...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Maureen Lilanda releases “Love Me A Lie”

staff - 2
Brand new soulful music from the veteran herself, Maureen Lupo Lilanda, She’s has titled this impressive educative joint “Love Me A Lie.” The audio was...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.