Photo Gallery Updated: November 9, 2020 The remembrance day at the National Cenotaph in Pictures By Chief Editor November 9, 2020 40 views 1 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery The remembrance day at the National Cenotaph in Pictures Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com President Edgar Lungu greets Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa during the remembrance day at the National Cenotaph in Lusaka.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS Freedom fighters Jackson Bwalya, aged 103 (right) and John Monze, aged 98 being led to go and lay wreaths at the National Cenotaph during the remembrance day.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS From (right) Former Vice Presidents Enock Kavindele, Nevers Mumba and two Cabinet Ministers Bwalya Ngandu, Finance and Joseph Malanji of Foreign Affairs during the remembrance day at the National Cenotaph in Lusaka. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji (left) confers with his Finance Counterpart Minister Dr Bwalya Ngandu during the remembrance day at the National Cenotaph in Lusaka.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS Lusaka City Council Councillors pose for a picture with Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa during the remembrance day at the National Cenotaph in Lusaka. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS Service Chiefs give salute during the remembrance day at the national Cenotaph in Lusaka. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS President Edgar Lungu talks to Freedom fighters John Monze 98 (left) and Jackson Bwalya aged 103 years during the remembrance day at the national Cenotaph in Lusaka.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS. President Edgar Lungu lays a wreath at the national Cenotaph during the remembrance day in Lusaka. The day is observed annually to remember the fallen heroes who fought in the first and second world wars.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS Previous articleThe Electoral Commission of Zambia Launches Voter Registration for 2021 ElectionsNext articleReuben Lifuka re-elected Transparency Global Vice Chairperson 1 COMMENT My president is black and proud of his country and roots. Patriotism is vital for development. In diaspora can you say the Same about the people that lead you ? Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. - Advertisement - Loading... - Advertisement - Latest News General NewsChief Editor - November 9, 20202Reuben Lifuka re-elected Transparency Global Vice Chairperson Transparency International Zambia Chapter President Rueben Lifuka has been re-election as Vice Chairperson of the Transparency International (TI) global...Read more Photo Gallery The remembrance day at the National Cenotaph in Pictures Chief Editor - November 9, 2020 1 Read more Headlines The Electoral Commission of Zambia Launches Voter Registration for 2021 Elections Chief Editor - November 9, 2020 1 The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has appealed to Zambians not to get disenfranchised in the 2021 General Elections for failing to register as... Read more Feature Sports Div 1 WRAP:Kafue Celtic Maintain 100 Per Cent Start sports - November 9, 2020 0 Kafue Celtic have recorded their third consecutive win of the 2020/21 FAZ National Division 1 season to stay top of the table. Celtic on Sunday... Read more Feature Lifestyle Maureen Lilanda releases “Love Me A Lie” staff - November 9, 2020 2 Brand new soulful music from the veteran herself, Maureen Lupo Lilanda, She’s has titled this impressive educative joint “Love Me A Lie.” The audio was... Read more More Articles In This Category Tour of Health facilities in Mongu in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - November 4, 2020 6 Read more President Lungu’s Mandevu Tour in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - November 2, 2020 21 Read more UPND’s Celebration of the Fall of Bill 10 in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - October 30, 2020 58 Read more Late President Sata’s Memorial Service at Embassy park in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - October 28, 2020 12 Read more
My president is black and proud of his country and roots. Patriotism is vital for development. In diaspora can you say the Same about the people that lead you ?