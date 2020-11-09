Chief Chikanta of Kalomo District in the Southern Province has advised fellow traditional leaders in the province to consider working closely with the government of the day in order to attract development to their respective areas.
The chief has noted that it will be difficult for traditional leaders to achieve much of their developmental needs if they work in isolation from the government which is key in facilitating resource mobilization for developmental programs.
Chief Chikanta emphasized the need for a strong partnership between traditional leaders and government in order to foster socio-economic development in the various rural communities.
The chief who is also the chairperson of the Southern Province Council of chiefs was speaking in Dundumwezi yesterday during the Lwiindi Ceremony held at his palace which was attended by more than 10 chiefs from the southern province.
Chief has maintained that because of his strong partnership with the PF government his chiefdom has witnessed unprecedented development including the first-ever electrification programme, erection of six communication towers, and the construction of an all-weather road linking Kalomo to Itezhi via Dundmwezi.
And Chief Chikanta has pledged to mobilize the people of Dundumwezi constituency to register in masses as voters as the exercise opens tomorrow.
The traditional leader who is also the National Ambassador for the Movement for Voter Sensitization said it is important for all the people to participate in the electoral process by ensuring they exercise their right to vote.
Earlier the Movement for Voter Sensitization urged the people of Dundumwezi to take advantage of the voter registration exercise opening tomorrow (MVS)
MVS spokesperson Justine Katongo told hundreds of Dundumwezi residents who attended the ceremony that the movement will focus a lot on voter apathy and electoral violence as these vices have the potential to erode citizens ‘confidence’ in the electoral process.
Government should be separated from the political Party in office. the Government belongs to all the People, while the Party in Government belongs to the members of that political party.
So, everyone should work with Government as it is their property. There is nothing like government of the day. there is only the Zambian Government! that belong to all the people of Zambia. People should not shy away from using their own property!
Totally lost, does this chief understand the current economic stats. This is a very broke government so how does it bring development. Take a thorough walk through your chiefdom and see the levels of hunger
Chief Chikanta is proving to be wise and passionate about development of not only of his chiefdom but the rest of Zambia. It’s a fact that most people that include chiefs in Southern Province have been misled to believe that only Hichilema and UPND can bring development to their areas. It’s shocking that in some cases people have not only refused to accept projects from the govt but they’ve even vandalized them because they think by accepting then they’re selling their souls and votes to the PF. This is the extent of pollution that HH and his Party have caused. And I know that Chief Chikanta is very brave to even dare say what he said. The Chief needs our support. HH is the biggest political tragedy to have hit Southern province, he’s the devil’s incarnate