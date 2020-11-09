Chief Chikanta of Kalomo District in the Southern Province has advised fellow traditional leaders in the province to consider working closely with the government of the day in order to attract development to their respective areas.

The chief has noted that it will be difficult for traditional leaders to achieve much of their developmental needs if they work in isolation from the government which is key in facilitating resource mobilization for developmental programs.

Chief Chikanta emphasized the need for a strong partnership between traditional leaders and government in order to foster socio-economic development in the various rural communities.

The chief who is also the chairperson of the Southern Province Council of chiefs was speaking in Dundumwezi yesterday during the Lwiindi Ceremony held at his palace which was attended by more than 10 chiefs from the southern province.

Chief has maintained that because of his strong partnership with the PF government his chiefdom has witnessed unprecedented development including the first-ever electrification programme, erection of six communication towers, and the construction of an all-weather road linking Kalomo to Itezhi via Dundmwezi.

And Chief Chikanta has pledged to mobilize the people of Dundumwezi constituency to register in masses as voters as the exercise opens tomorrow.

The traditional leader who is also the National Ambassador for the Movement for Voter Sensitization said it is important for all the people to participate in the electoral process by ensuring they exercise their right to vote.

Earlier the Movement for Voter Sensitization urged the people of Dundumwezi to take advantage of the voter registration exercise opening tomorrow (MVS)

MVS spokesperson Justine Katongo told hundreds of Dundumwezi residents who attended the ceremony that the movement will focus a lot on voter apathy and electoral violence as these vices have the potential to erode citizens ‘confidence’ in the electoral process.