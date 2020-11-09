9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 9, 2020
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Work with the government in order to attract development , Chief Chikanta of Kalomo District

By Chief Editor
40 views
3
Rural News Work with the government in order to attract development , Chief...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chief Chikanta of Kalomo District in the Southern Province has advised fellow traditional leaders in the province to consider working closely with the government of the day in order to attract development to their respective areas.

The chief has noted that it will be difficult for traditional leaders to achieve much of their developmental needs if they work in isolation from the government which is key in facilitating resource mobilization for developmental programs.

Chief Chikanta emphasized the need for a strong partnership between traditional leaders and government in order to foster socio-economic development in the various rural communities.

The chief who is also the chairperson of the Southern Province Council of chiefs was speaking in Dundumwezi yesterday during the Lwiindi Ceremony held at his palace which was attended by more than 10 chiefs from the southern province.

Chief has maintained that because of his strong partnership with the PF government his chiefdom has witnessed unprecedented development including the first-ever electrification programme, erection of six communication towers, and the construction of an all-weather road linking Kalomo to Itezhi via Dundmwezi.

And Chief Chikanta has pledged to mobilize the people of Dundumwezi constituency to register in masses as voters as the exercise opens tomorrow.

The traditional leader who is also the National Ambassador for the Movement for Voter Sensitization said it is important for all the people to participate in the electoral process by ensuring they exercise their right to vote.

Earlier the Movement for Voter Sensitization urged the people of Dundumwezi to take advantage of the voter registration exercise opening tomorrow (MVS)

MVS spokesperson Justine Katongo told hundreds of Dundumwezi residents who attended the ceremony that the movement will focus a lot on voter apathy and electoral violence as these vices have the potential to erode citizens ‘confidence’ in the electoral process.

Previous articleZambian Bishop extols peacemakers at WWII diplomatic commemoration mass in Berlin
Next articleTo the Joe Bidens of Zambia

3 COMMENTS

  1. Government should be separated from the political Party in office. the Government belongs to all the People, while the Party in Government belongs to the members of that political party.

    So, everyone should work with Government as it is their property. There is nothing like government of the day. there is only the Zambian Government! that belong to all the people of Zambia. People should not shy away from using their own property!

  2. Totally lost, does this chief understand the current economic stats. This is a very broke government so how does it bring development. Take a thorough walk through your chiefdom and see the levels of hunger

  3. Chief Chikanta is proving to be wise and passionate about development of not only of his chiefdom but the rest of Zambia. It’s a fact that most people that include chiefs in Southern Province have been misled to believe that only Hichilema and UPND can bring development to their areas. It’s shocking that in some cases people have not only refused to accept projects from the govt but they’ve even vandalized them because they think by accepting then they’re selling their souls and votes to the PF. This is the extent of pollution that HH and his Party have caused. And I know that Chief Chikanta is very brave to even dare say what he said. The Chief needs our support. HH is the biggest political tragedy to have hit Southern province, he’s the devil’s incarnate

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

Conversation with the Nation: MMD Official Mobilisation Launch

INTRODUCTION: In just under 300 days, Zambians go to the polls to choose a President and a new Parliament. The...
Read more
Feature Politics

To the Joe Bidens of Zambia

Chief Editor - 2
By Salma Cheswa Kapwepwe Joe Biden didn't just drop from a privatization scandal to seek the presidency like some clown who want to project themselves...
Read more
Rural News

Work with the government in order to attract development , Chief Chikanta of Kalomo District

Chief Editor - 3
Chief Chikanta of Kalomo District in the Southern Province has advised fellow traditional leaders in the province to consider working closely with the government...
Read more
General News

Zambian Bishop extols peacemakers at WWII diplomatic commemoration mass in Berlin

Chief Editor - 0
The best way to honor those that lost lives in world wars 1 and II is through the maintenance and sustenance of peace said...
Read more
Headlines

Horizon castigates Government’s school takeover as illegal

Chief Editor - 0
The Board of Horizon Educational Trust says the action by government to take over the school is illegal. School Board Chairperson Leslie Mbula says the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Construction if five rural health posts elates Lunda Chief

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
Chief Mpidi of the Lunda speaking people of Zambezi District of North Western Province has pledged to support President Edgar Lungu now and beyond...
Read more

Two year old girl dies after being hit on the head with an Axe handle by a mentally ill cousin

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
A two year old girl of Kafumukache village in Kalumbila district has died in cold blood at the hand of her mentally ill cousin. North...
Read more

Barotse Royal Establishment happy with President Lungu’s leadership

Rural News Chief Editor - 10
The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) in Lukulu district says it is happy with Government under the leadership of the Republican President Dr. Edgar Lungu. The...
Read more

Government releases social cash transfer funds

Rural News Chief Editor - 9
The Government has released over 930,000 Kwacha to the department of Social Welfare in Mbala district, Northern Province, to pay beneficiaries under the social...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.