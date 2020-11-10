9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Barotse Royal Establishment urges people to register

By Chief Editor
40 views
0
General News Barotse Royal Establishment urges people to register
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) Prime Minister the Ngambela, Manyando Mukela has urged people in Western province to register during the on-going voter registration exercise which was launched yesterday.

And Mr Mukela has disclosed that the Litunga Lubosi Imwiko ll has registered as a voter.

He stated that all eligible citizens should demonstrate their democratic right by registering as voters.

“I want to inform our people that his majesty the Litunga has also registered as a voter, this gives the whole weight of voting as an important exercise because we have seen that our king has done the same,” he said.

“We urge all people in Barotseland to register as voters and join the rest of the people in Zambia so that when time comes in 2021 we can all get to our polling stations and vote,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Mukela has appealed to ECZ to extend the voter registration period to allow for more people to be captured.

And Limulunga District Registration Officer, Namenda Kaonga has applauded the eagerness and interest shown by residents in the area to be part of the voters.

“People have expressed happiness with the quality of the cards and the registration is not tedious even though they did not register online,” he said.

Mr Kaonga said the exercise will be conducted for four weeks in all the 60 registration centres with each centre being allocated seven days.

Previous articleShepolopolo Limp Into COSAFA Semifinals
Next articleZambia on course to implement SDGs-Chiteme.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

People debating the Eligibility of President Lungu are just scared to face him

Minister of National Development Planning Hon Alexander Chiteme over the weekend admonished all those that want to sustain the...
Read more
General News

Zambia on course to implement SDGs-Chiteme.

Chief Editor - 1
Minister of National Development Planning Alexander Chiteme says Zambia has laid a sound foundation for implementation, monitoring and reporting on Sustainable Development Goals...
Read more
General News

Barotse Royal Establishment urges people to register

Chief Editor - 0
Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) Prime Minister the Ngambela, Manyando Mukela has urged people in Western province to register during the on-going voter registration exercise...
Read more
Feature Sports

Shepolopolo Limp Into COSAFA Semifinals

sports - 0
Shepolopolo will face Botswana in the semifinals of the ongoing COSAFA Women’s Championship on Thursday in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Zambia crawled to the semifinal...
Read more
Health

Covid-19 Vaccine: Zambia opts for Russian version

Chief Editor - 13
Zambia is eager to get Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine as soon as it hits the market, Zambia’s Ambassador to Russia has revealed. Mr Shadreck...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia on course to implement SDGs-Chiteme.

General News Chief Editor - 1
Minister of National Development Planning Alexander Chiteme says Zambia has laid a sound foundation for implementation, monitoring and reporting on Sustainable Development Goals...
Read more

President Lungu Meets Mumbwa Chiefs, Promises to improve welfare of chiefs

General News Chief Editor - 7
President Edgar Lungu has promised to uplift the wellbeing of traditional leaders. The President made the assurance after noting the importance of...
Read more

Work with the Government, Religious Minister tells Chief

General News Chief Editor - 4
National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili says government will continue to work with the Church and traditional leaders to foster development. ...
Read more

Man found digging out dead baby bodies arrested

General News Chief Editor - 11
Police in Lusaka has opened a docket of a case involving 22 year old male who trespassed at Chingwere Cemetery. Police Spokesperson Esther...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.