Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) Prime Minister the Ngambela, Manyando Mukela has urged people in Western province to register during the on-going voter registration exercise which was launched yesterday.

And Mr Mukela has disclosed that the Litunga Lubosi Imwiko ll has registered as a voter.

He stated that all eligible citizens should demonstrate their democratic right by registering as voters.

“I want to inform our people that his majesty the Litunga has also registered as a voter, this gives the whole weight of voting as an important exercise because we have seen that our king has done the same,” he said.

“We urge all people in Barotseland to register as voters and join the rest of the people in Zambia so that when time comes in 2021 we can all get to our polling stations and vote,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Mukela has appealed to ECZ to extend the voter registration period to allow for more people to be captured.

And Limulunga District Registration Officer, Namenda Kaonga has applauded the eagerness and interest shown by residents in the area to be part of the voters.

“People have expressed happiness with the quality of the cards and the registration is not tedious even though they did not register online,” he said.

Mr Kaonga said the exercise will be conducted for four weeks in all the 60 registration centres with each centre being allocated seven days.