9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
type here...
Health
Updated:

Covid-19 Vaccine: Zambia opts for Russian version

By Chief Editor
40 views
0
Health Covid-19 Vaccine: Zambia opts for Russian version
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia is eager to get Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine as soon as it hits the market, Zambia’s Ambassador to Russia has revealed.

Mr Shadreck Luwita told Sputnik, adding that health ministers of the two countries were already in talks on the matter.

“The Russian government has already exchanged correspondence with the Zambian government regarding rolling out of this vaccine. We are anxiously following the process of rolling out of the Sputnik V vaccine on the market so that we can access it,” Mr. Luwita said in an interview.

Russia became the first country to register a vaccine against COVID-19.

It started rolling out Sputnik V before the end of the third phase of clinical trials.

Zambia is very interested in the medicine and is waiting for it to go on the international market, the ambassador confirmed to Sputnik.

“The two ministries of health are liaising on this matter,” the diplomat said.

He admitted that it had been difficult to schedule any official visits amid the pandemic.

“That’s why the issue of the vaccine is crucial, as it will unlock everything, which has come to a standstill,” Mr. Luwita said.

Zambia has recorded 16,770 cumulative cases and 349 deaths.

The incidence is 88.9 cases per 100,000 population, according to the World Health Organization’s latest figures.

(ANI/Sputnik)

Previous articleZambia ‘doing everything possible’ to avoid default –Finance Minister

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Covid-19 Vaccine: Zambia opts for Russian version

Zambia is eager to get Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine as soon as it hits the market, Zambia’s Ambassador...
Read more
Economy

Zambia ‘doing everything possible’ to avoid default –Finance Minister

Chief Editor - 0
Zambia is doing everything possible to avoid a sovereign debt default later this week, including sharing information on its Chinese debt with creditors, its...
Read more
General News

President Lungu Meets Mumbwa Chiefs, Promises to improve welfare of chiefs

Chief Editor - 2
President Edgar Lungu has promised to uplift the wellbeing of traditional leaders. The President made the assurance after noting the importance of...
Read more
General News

Work with the Government, Religious Minister tells Chief

Chief Editor - 0
National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili says government will continue to work with the Church and traditional leaders to foster development. ...
Read more
Columns

Bottlenecks in Voter Registration due to Government Poor Funding to ECZ

Chief Editor - 2
The commencement of the Mobile Voter Registration exercise by the Electoral Commission of Zambia is an exercise that all electoral players and stakeholders must...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Take mask seriously to avoid a second wave of COVID-19 spread– Health Minister

Health Chief Editor - 12
Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has re- emphasised the need for members of the public to take the mask mandate seriously to avoid...
Read more

Open doors to the public, National Health Insurance Management Authority told

Health Chief Editor - 1
NATIONAL Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) director general, James Kapesa has urged facilities where it offers services to open up doors to its members...
Read more

Utilise Health Insurance Scheme-Zambians advised

Health Chief Editor - 6
The National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) Director General, James Kapesa has called on Zambians both in the formal and informal sectors to register...
Read more

Help dispel conflicting malaria messages, chiefs urged

Health Chief Editor - 0
Solwezi District Commissioner, Rosemary Kamalonga has called on traditional leaders to join the malaria elimination agenda in order to have a malaria free district....
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.