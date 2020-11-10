THE RULING Patriotic Front (PF) Media Director Mr. Sunday Chanda has challenged the opposition political parties to tell the Zambian people what they will do for the country if elected into Office.
Speaking on Tuesday morning on Kwithu FM’s ‘Nkani Yatu’ program where he was discussing issues of governance, Mr Chanda expressed sadness over the tendency exhibited by some members of opposition parties to politicizing everything.
He said the opposition should put the interest of the people first as opposed to opposing matters which are aimed at taking the nation forward.
Mr Chanda cited Bill number 10 which some members of the opposition campaigned against but shunned from voting.
“What we wanted as the PF is for the youth, women and differently-abled persons to have guaranteed seats in parliament so that they can advance their own agenda,” said Mr Chanda.
He emphasized that issues affecting the marginalized groups of Zambians can be best addressed by the affected persons and further said that is the more reason why PF wanted such people have their own representation in Parliament.
“As the PF, we wanted young people to advance their agenda, we wanted differently-abled persons advance their own agenda and the women too because we understand their challenge.”
However, Mr Chanda said even in the absence of Bill 10 which the opposition claimed the PF wanted to use to its benefit that the ruling party was confident of another victory in the forthcoming general elections slated for August 12, 2021.
He said Zambians have seen what the ruling party had done and further challenged the country’s largest opposition party, UPND, what it would do for the people.
And the PF Media Director further said lawyer John Sangwa’s discourse with regards President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s eligibility was nothing but mare politics, adding that President Lungu would be on the ballot next year as the constitutional court had ruled in its judgement that he was eligible to stand as President.
Meanwhile, Mr Chanda said the PF remained confident that the voter registration exercise which commenced on Monday would be a success despite the process facing challenges on the first day.
“Unfortunately, our colleagues in the opposition and some CSOs opposed the online pre-registration voter exercise which would have made things easier when doing the actual exercise as most of the things would have been done and we feel that had MPs gone earlier in their constituencies to tell the electorates about it, it would have helped but again, they chose to play politics.”
Mr Chanda however said that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) should consider allocating more man power in high density areas so that it is able to capture the intended targets of registered voters ahead of the crucial elections.
ECZ is currently dysfunctional, can hardly register 50 people per day. When we criticize and offer workable modalities PF claims we are jealous –
kikikikikikiki how does opposition become jealous with unworkable ECZ? Its PF politicising everything.
PF will be fired by well thinking Zambians come 2021. Even though those Mwankole’s are planning to hang on to power even when voted out, we will not tolerate the scam next elections , Next time the rigging you learnt from the old dictator Mugabe will not help you. Only people who will vote for you are the ones eating with you the money you have stolen!
Count your days upto august 2021, it is the end of your theft & corruption. You will be in shock. You have totally failed zambians & left devastating poverty everywhere
They are always confident. Even before Bill 10 voting, they told us they were confident they would carry the day. I don’t know who can heal this bad talent in these PF people
Remember this guy is a foreigner in our party, one of those who was issuing insults against Sata.
Victory lap for pf in 2021. I already have the predicted results. I have been asking opposition what alternative policies they have but up to now I have not received a single response. Can all those who oppose pf comment below stating the policies of pf which they disagree with and what they propose to do instead if they win elections? I am waiting. Oh here comes echo of silence
Very strange illness this confidence, how do you feel confident when everything has crumbled, kwacha has gone to K21 to a dollar and you are confident. MMD left it at K5 to a dollar. Continue being confident, and your President is on local tourism campaigning in Chitambo after international tourism was closed