9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

PF of Confident of Victory in 2021, even without Bill 10-Sunday Chanda

By Chief Editor
40 views
7
Feature Politics PF of Confident of Victory in 2021, even without Bill 10-Sunday Chanda
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

THE RULING Patriotic Front (PF) Media Director Mr. Sunday Chanda has challenged the opposition political parties to tell the Zambian people what they will do for the country if elected into Office.

Speaking on Tuesday morning on Kwithu FM’s ‘Nkani Yatu’ program where he was discussing issues of governance, Mr Chanda expressed sadness over the tendency exhibited by some members of opposition parties to politicizing everything.

He said the opposition should put the interest of the people first as opposed to opposing matters which are aimed at taking the nation forward.
Mr Chanda cited Bill number 10 which some members of the opposition campaigned against but shunned from voting.

“What we wanted as the PF is for the youth, women and differently-abled persons to have guaranteed seats in parliament so that they can advance their own agenda,” said Mr Chanda.

He emphasized that issues affecting the marginalized groups of Zambians can be best addressed by the affected persons and further said that is the more reason why PF wanted such people have their own representation in Parliament.

“As the PF, we wanted young people to advance their agenda, we wanted differently-abled persons advance their own agenda and the women too because we understand their challenge.”

However, Mr Chanda said even in the absence of Bill 10 which the opposition claimed the PF wanted to use to its benefit that the ruling party was confident of another victory in the forthcoming general elections slated for August 12, 2021.

He said Zambians have seen what the ruling party had done and further challenged the country’s largest opposition party, UPND, what it would do for the people.

And the PF Media Director further said lawyer John Sangwa’s discourse with regards President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s eligibility was nothing but mare politics, adding that President Lungu would be on the ballot next year as the constitutional court had ruled in its judgement that he was eligible to stand as President.

Meanwhile, Mr Chanda said the PF remained confident that the voter registration exercise which commenced on Monday would be a success despite the process facing challenges on the first day.

“Unfortunately, our colleagues in the opposition and some CSOs opposed the online pre-registration voter exercise which would have made things easier when doing the actual exercise as most of the things would have been done and we feel that had MPs gone earlier in their constituencies to tell the electorates about it, it would have helped but again, they chose to play politics.”

Mr Chanda however said that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) should consider allocating more man power in high density areas so that it is able to capture the intended targets of registered voters ahead of the crucial elections.

Previous articleFreedom of Association and Assembly Should Top the List ahead of Next Year’s Elections

7 COMMENTS

  1. ECZ is currently dysfunctional, can hardly register 50 people per day. When we criticize and offer workable modalities PF claims we are jealous –
    kikikikikikiki how does opposition become jealous with unworkable ECZ? Its PF politicising everything.

    1

  2. PF will be fired by well thinking Zambians come 2021. Even though those Mwankole’s are planning to hang on to power even when voted out, we will not tolerate the scam next elections , Next time the rigging you learnt from the old dictator Mugabe will not help you. Only people who will vote for you are the ones eating with you the money you have stolen!

    1

  3. Count your days upto august 2021, it is the end of your theft & corruption. You will be in shock. You have totally failed zambians & left devastating poverty everywhere

    1

  4. They are always confident. Even before Bill 10 voting, they told us they were confident they would carry the day. I don’t know who can heal this bad talent in these PF people

    1

  6. Victory lap for pf in 2021. I already have the predicted results. I have been asking opposition what alternative policies they have but up to now I have not received a single response. Can all those who oppose pf comment below stating the policies of pf which they disagree with and what they propose to do instead if they win elections? I am waiting. Oh here comes echo of silence

    3

  7. Very strange illness this confidence, how do you feel confident when everything has crumbled, kwacha has gone to K21 to a dollar and you are confident. MMD left it at K5 to a dollar. Continue being confident, and your President is on local tourism campaigning in Chitambo after international tourism was closed

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 7

PF of Confident of Victory in 2021, even without Bill 10-Sunday Chanda

THE RULING Patriotic Front (PF) Media Director Mr. Sunday Chanda has challenged the opposition political parties to tell the...
Read more
Columns

Freedom of Association and Assembly Should Top the List ahead of Next Year’s Elections

Chief Editor - 2
The Human Rights Commission has placed a higher premium on the promotion and protection of the freedoms of association and assembly as the country...
Read more
Economy

Measures in place stop the further escalation of theft of farming inputs-Agriculture Minister

Chief Editor - 2
The government says it has put in place strategies that will avert the further escalation of theft of farming inputs in the country ahead...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu impressed with cassava plantation

Chief Editor - 3
President Edgar Lungu has described the Agriculture, Productivity and Enhancement project that is underway in Chitambo district is an integrated approach to value...
Read more
Feature Sports

Chipolopolo Gather Momentum Ahead of Botswana Date

sports - 1
Chipolopolo are at full strength ahead of Thursdays return to international competitive action in the 2022 AFCON qualifier doubleheader against Botswana. Midfielder Klings Kangwa of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

To the Joe Bidens of Zambia

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 47
By Salma Cheswa Kapwepwe Joe Biden didn't just drop from a privatization scandal to seek the presidency like some clown who want to project themselves...
Read more

Lusambo Promise Development to Kapiri Mposhi resident if they Vote for a PF MP

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 31
Copperbelt PF Mobilization Chairperson Hon Bowman Lusambo was in Kapiri Mposhi yesterday where he addressed a mammoth rally attended by thousands of Kapiri Mposhi...
Read more

Trump leads Biden in must-win Florida, race close in other battlegrounds

Feature Politics editor - 18
President Donald Trump was leading Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground state of Florida on Tuesday, while other competitive swing states that...
Read more

30 days is Enough for ECZ to to register Eight to Nine Million Voters -Inonge Wina

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 15
Republican Vice President Inonge Wina has reiterated that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) will conduct the registration of eight to nine million voters...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.