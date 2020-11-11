President Edgar Lungu has stated that every Zambian is entitled to development. President Lungu has assured traditional leaders of Chitambo district that government stands committed to improving people’s livelihood across the country without leaving anyone behind.

The Head of State was speaking in Chitambo district today during a meeting with Chief Mailo and Chief Chitambo.

Speaking in response to the challenges that were presented before him by the Chiefs, President Lungu commended the traditional leaders for advocating on behalf of their subjects.

“I have heard all your challenges and I can assure you that we won’t stop to bring development to the district,” President Lungu said.

“Each person needs to be developed, so do not be ashamed to request for development. I appreciate for letting me know about the challenges,” he assured

And President Lungu has assured traditional that communication challenges will be resolved as he will engage with Minister of Transport and Communications Mutotwe Kafwaya on switching on Radio Zambia.

“On Radio Zambia, I’ll take it very seriously with the Minister of Communications. We need to be communicating with our people. After so many years we can’t be failing to communicate to our people,” the President charged.

Meanwhile president Lungu says Bill 10 has nothing bad except that solutions to most problems lie in the Bill.

He wondered why some Members of Parliament decided to vote against or not to vote for Bill 10 when they are a representative of the people.

“Bill 10 had a lot of good things. Let’s make sure that our people register as voters in numbers to vote for people who will consider their desires. I don’t see anything wrong with Bill 10, the solution to Bill 10 is that we vote in numbers come 2021,” he noted.

At the same meeting Chief Chitambo cited poor road network and shortage of secondary schools in the area as some of the challenges presented before the President.

From the meeting with chiefs in Chitambo district, President Lungu also met with Headmen in the district and proceeded to Serenje where he held similar meetings.