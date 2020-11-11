9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Every Zambian is entitled to development-President Lungu

By Chief Editor
40 views
1
General News Every Zambian is entitled to development-President Lungu
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu has stated that every Zambian is entitled to development. President Lungu has assured traditional leaders of Chitambo district that government stands committed to improving people’s livelihood across the country without leaving anyone behind.

The Head of State was speaking in Chitambo district today during a meeting with Chief Mailo and Chief Chitambo.

Speaking in response to the challenges that were presented before him by the Chiefs, President Lungu commended the traditional leaders for advocating on behalf of their subjects.

“I have heard all your challenges and I can assure you that we won’t stop to bring development to the district,” President Lungu said.

“Each person needs to be developed, so do not be ashamed to request for development. I appreciate for letting me know about the challenges,” he assured

And President Lungu has assured traditional that communication challenges will be resolved as he will engage with Minister of Transport and Communications Mutotwe Kafwaya on switching on Radio Zambia.

“On Radio Zambia, I’ll take it very seriously with the Minister of Communications. We need to be communicating with our people. After so many years we can’t be failing to communicate to our people,” the President charged.

Meanwhile president Lungu says Bill 10 has nothing bad except that solutions to most problems lie in the Bill.

He wondered why some Members of Parliament decided to vote against or not to vote for Bill 10 when they are a representative of the people.

“Bill 10 had a lot of good things. Let’s make sure that our people register as voters in numbers to vote for people who will consider their desires. I don’t see anything wrong with Bill 10, the solution to Bill 10 is that we vote in numbers come 2021,” he noted.

At the same meeting Chief Chitambo cited poor road network and shortage of secondary schools in the area as some of the challenges presented before the President.

From the meeting with chiefs in Chitambo district, President Lungu also met with Headmen in the district and proceeded to Serenje where he held similar meetings.

Previous articleRichard Kapita launches a talent identification spree in North Western province
Next articleShepolopolo U17 Reach COSAFA Cup Final

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Shepolopolo U17 Reach COSAFA Cup Final

Zambia have reached the final of the round-robin 2020 COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championships with a game to spare after...
Read more
General News

Every Zambian is entitled to development-President Lungu

Chief Editor - 1
President Edgar Lungu has stated that every Zambian is entitled to development. President Lungu has assured traditional leaders of Chitambo district that...
Read more
Rural News

Richard Kapita launches a talent identification spree in North Western province

Chief Editor - 0
Western Province Minister Richard Kapita has come up with a football tournament aimed at identifying talent among youths in Mwinilunga district Of North Western...
Read more
Feature Politics

Politicians urged to sign peace treaty ahead of 2021 elections

Chief Editor - 0
The Trust Emergency Response Organization (TERO) has hailed President Edgar Lungu for preaching peace and national unity ahead of the 2021 general elections. TERO...
Read more
Columns

First Lady warns parents giving children in marriage

Chief Editor - 1
First Lady Esther Lungu has advised parents to stop the habit of consenting to early marriages for material gain. The First Lady says there is...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

DMMU warns communities along Kafue River as filling of Kafue Gorge Dam starts

General News Chief Editor - 1
Kafue Gorge lower hydro power station has started filling its dam in readiness for commissioning of the first 150 megawatts for power generation. As a...
Read more

Government to enhance skills development

General News Chief Editor - 4
The government says it remains committed to supporting and ensuring that the internship and apprenticeships programmes are up scaled to enhance skills development...
Read more

Zambia on course to implement SDGs-Chiteme.

General News Chief Editor - 5
Minister of National Development Planning Alexander Chiteme says Zambia has laid a sound foundation for implementation, monitoring and reporting on Sustainable Development Goals...
Read more

Barotse Royal Establishment urges people to register

General News Chief Editor - 1
Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) Prime Minister the Ngambela, Manyando Mukela has urged people in Western province to register during the on-going voter registration exercise...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.