Western Province Minister Richard Kapita has come up with a football tournament aimed at identifying talent among youths in Mwinilunga district Of North Western Province.

Speaking during a football tournament final match, Mr Kapita said leaders have the responsibility to help youths in identifying and harnessing their talents.

Mr. Kapita said youths in the district have nothing much to do and end up engaging in vices that may negatively affect their future.

“I adapted this from my late uncle Paul Kapita who started these tournaments in the district way back where he used to identify talent and take them to big clubs in Lusaka some of them become international players like Watiyakeni, Kajiya and Muke ” Mr. Kapita said.

He said apart from talent identification, the football tournament will keep the youths busy by doing something productive thereby preparing them to be responsible in future.

And Mwinilunga District Commissioner Arnot Mapulanga said such initiatives by national leaders to empower youths, supplement government’s desire to have a productive youths.

He said the initiative is evidence of President Edgar Lungu’s constant call on the need for citizens to keep fit.

Meanwhile Senior Chief Kanong’esha of the Lunda speaking people who was present to watch the final match, thanked Mr Kapita for the initiative which he said will help address many challenges faced by youths in the area.

The Richard Kapita 2020 football tournament was played in Kanong’esha and Mulumbi wards as part of the preparation of the Edgar Chagwa Lungu football tournament that will come early next year.