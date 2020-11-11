9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Richard Kapita launches a talent identification spree in North Western province

By Chief Editor
40 views
0
Rural News Richard Kapita launches a talent identification spree in North Western province
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Western Province Minister Richard Kapita has come up with a football tournament aimed at identifying talent among youths in Mwinilunga district Of North Western Province.

Speaking during a football tournament final match, Mr Kapita said leaders have the responsibility to help youths in identifying and harnessing their talents.

Mr. Kapita said youths in the district have nothing much to do and end up engaging in vices that may negatively affect their future.

“I adapted this from my late uncle Paul Kapita who started these tournaments in the district way back where he used to identify talent and take them to big clubs in Lusaka some of them become international players like Watiyakeni, Kajiya and Muke ” Mr. Kapita said.

He said apart from talent identification, the football tournament will keep the youths busy by doing something productive thereby preparing them to be responsible in future.

And Mwinilunga District Commissioner Arnot Mapulanga said such initiatives by national leaders to empower youths, supplement government’s desire to have a productive youths.

He said the initiative is evidence of President Edgar Lungu’s constant call on the need for citizens to keep fit.

Meanwhile Senior Chief Kanong’esha of the Lunda speaking people who was present to watch the final match, thanked Mr Kapita for the initiative which he said will help address many challenges faced by youths in the area.

The Richard Kapita 2020 football tournament was played in Kanong’esha and Mulumbi wards as part of the preparation of the Edgar Chagwa Lungu football tournament that will come early next year.

Previous articlePoliticians urged to sign peace treaty ahead of 2021 elections
Next articleEvery Zambian is entitled to development-President Lungu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Shepolopolo U17 Reach COSAFA Cup Final

Zambia have reached the final of the round-robin 2020 COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championships with a game to spare after...
Read more
General News

Every Zambian is entitled to development-President Lungu

Chief Editor - 1
President Edgar Lungu has stated that every Zambian is entitled to development. President Lungu has assured traditional leaders of Chitambo district that...
Read more
Rural News

Richard Kapita launches a talent identification spree in North Western province

Chief Editor - 0
Western Province Minister Richard Kapita has come up with a football tournament aimed at identifying talent among youths in Mwinilunga district Of North Western...
Read more
Feature Politics

Politicians urged to sign peace treaty ahead of 2021 elections

Chief Editor - 0
The Trust Emergency Response Organization (TERO) has hailed President Edgar Lungu for preaching peace and national unity ahead of the 2021 general elections. TERO...
Read more
Columns

First Lady warns parents giving children in marriage

Chief Editor - 1
First Lady Esther Lungu has advised parents to stop the habit of consenting to early marriages for material gain. The First Lady says there is...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kasama residents urge ECZ to deploy more registration centres

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
Kasama residents have called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to deploy more officers at voter registration centres to quicken the process. One...
Read more

Body of Zambian man identified in Tanzania

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
A Zambian national who was found dead by Police in Tanzania has been identified by his relatives. Muchinga Province Police Commissioner, Joel Njase...
Read more

Work with the government in order to attract development , Chief Chikanta of Kalomo District

Rural News Chief Editor - 14
Chief Chikanta of Kalomo District in the Southern Province has advised fellow traditional leaders in the province to consider working closely with the government...
Read more

Construction if five rural health posts elates Lunda Chief

Rural News Chief Editor - 7
Chief Mpidi of the Lunda speaking people of Zambezi District of North Western Province has pledged to support President Edgar Lungu now and beyond...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.