Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Headlines
ZCCB Worried With Some Trends that May Force Zambia Sacrifice Its Treasured Peace

By Chief Editor
President of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) Rt. Rev. George Lungu says some trends in Zambia today are worrisome and if left unchecked may force the country to sacrifice its treasured peace.

Bishop Lungu emphasized that such worrisome trends if left unchecked may force the country to sacrifice the treasured peace at the altar of expedience with obvious results of continued discord and lack of progress in the pursuit of common good.
“It is morally unacceptable to allow certain trends to go on while we remain watching and waiting from our comfort zones. This workshop is no doubt a manifestation of that desire to do something about our situation. A time to take note of the silent cries of our people,” said Bishop Lungu.

The ZCCB President further said that the Church may take pride as a voice of the voiceless, the conscience of the nation, yet if the voice of the Church at certain critical times goes silent for whatever reason, that is failure on its mission.
He noted that the Church must [remain] true to its identity as ambassadors of Christ and effective promoters and mediators of peace.

Rt. Rev. Lungu has since hoped that with the prompting and guidance of the Holy Spirit, the workshop will bring about genuine peace and reconciliation in Zambia.

Bishop Lungu said this when he opened a ZCCB Peacebuilding workshop in Lusaka on Wednesday 11th November, 2020 under the theme: Towards a Peaceful Zambia-The role of the Church.

The two-day workshop held at Kapingila house, in Lusaka Zambia which aims at raising awareness as key pastoral agents to be true and effective promoters and mediators of peace in Zambia has attracted 44 participants from all Catholic Dioceses of Zambia.

The participants include Bishops, Pastoral Coordinators, Communication Secretaries, Caritas and Social Program Directors and members of the Catholic Secretariat Management team.

And speaking in his presentation, Bishop Evans Chinyemba of Mongu urged Christians to conduct interdenominational prayer meeting on peace.

