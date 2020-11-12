9.5 C
No volunteers allowed to help out at Voter Registration Centres-ECZ

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has appealed to members of the public to refrain from interfering in the electoral process.

ECZ Acting Spokeswoman Sylvia Bwalya says it has come to the attention of the Commission that some members of the public are offering to work as volunteers in the Registration centres.

On Wednesday, artiste and human rights activist Maiko Zulu ended up rendering his hand to understaffed ECZ officers at a polling station in Kabwata when he went to register as a voter.

But Ms Bwalya said members of the public are not allowed to help in the electoral processes.

“The Commission would like to appeal to all stakeholders and members of the public to refrain from interfering in electoral operations. The Commission has already engaged additional staff to assist in the operations at registration centres that require supplementary numbers of staff,” Ms. Bwalya said.

“Therefore, all Registration Officers and Police Officers manning the Registration Centres are being directed not to allow any person who is not employed by the Commission to be involved in any work of registering people at the Registration Centres.”

Ms. Bwalya also warned unscrupulous people that are intentionally taking advantage of the situation to register more than once.

She said the Commission has put in place a mechanism to detect double or multiple registrations and anybody who is found out will be liable for prosecution.

“As such members of the public are urged to refrain from such acts,” she said .

On duration for registration, Ms. Bwalya said the Commission has started deploying additional staff and registration kits to all registration centres which have recorded high numbers of people so that the voter registration exercise can be expedited efficiently and expeditiously.

“In order to ensure that those who pre-registered online spend less time at the Registration Centres, the Commission will be publishing designated Registration Centres specifically for those who pre-registered online. However, all Registration Centres will still be able to cater for those who pre-registered online and those who will be commencing their registration at the physical registration centres.”

“In the case where a Registration Centre is catering for both pre-registered and those that are not pre-registered online our Registration Officers have been directed to ensure that they maintain two lines for the two categories of applicants.”

Ms. Bwalya stated that it is the practice of the Commission that Persons with disabilities, the elderly and expectant mothers are given priority during elections and in all the electoral services

“Therefore, the Commission is appealing to all field officers to ensure that persons with Disabilities, Expectant Mothers and the Elderly are assisted and taken in front of the queue.”

Previous articleBill 10 could have helped to address the inequalities between women, youths-President Lungu
Next articleNdola Woman Woman steals boss’ 3 children

