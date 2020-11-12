9.5 C
Feature Politics
Updated:

Voter registration Slow in Kitwe

By Chief Editor
Kitwe District Commissioner Chileshe Bweupe has bemoaned the slow process in the on-going voter registration exercise.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Kitwe yesterday, Mr. Bweupe said the slow pace at which the exercise is going will make it impossible for the district to achieve the targeted number of voters to be captured.

“The Electoral Commission of Zambia has to seriously look into this issue, at the rate we are going on, we will not meet the target goal and people may be disfranchised,” Mr. Bweupe said.

Mr. Bweupe noted that the personnel to conduct the registration is not enough making the process slow and subjecting people to stand in long queues for hours to get the voters cards.

He hoped that the Electoral Commission will address the challenges faced in the registration centers to speed up the process and unable all eligible voters to be captured.

