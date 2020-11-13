The Copperbelt University (CBU) has launched its 2020-2024 strategic plan.

The four year strategic plan will help enhance the university’s funding through income generating ventures which include agriculture, hospitality, mining, and innovation among others.

CBU Vice Chancellor, Naison Ngoma said the university seeks to increase on the scholarships, research, innovations, infrastructure such as laboratories as well as getting involved in game ranching which will provide practical learning opportunities for students.

“The university also seeks to improve its funding through enhanced interest in solar plants, computer assembly, innovations, incubation hubs, and turning its alumni into a business opportunity,” he said.

Mr Ngoma noted that the immediate past strategic plan for 2014 to 2018 revealed that the university’s fees were not cost reflective as the university was over dependent on government grants for its operations.

And speaking at the same event, Ministry of Higher Education Permanent Secretary, Kayula Siame challenged the education system to do more research, evolve continuously and remain relevant to the industry and the country’s vision 2030.

The strategic plan was launched under the theme ‘Excellence through Research, Innovation and Industrialisation.