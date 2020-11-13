UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has asked the Lusaka High Court to enter Judgement in default against FDD leader Edith Nawakwi after she failed to file in her defence within the stipulated timeframe.

According to the interlocutory judgement in default of defence filed in the Lusaka High Court, Mr Hichilema through his lawyer Mulambo Haimbe of Malambo and Associates contends that the defendant failed to offer any defence to the writ of summons nor given any notice of intention to defend the summons and should have a judgement entered in default.

The interlocutory judgement in default demands that the plaintiff be awarded damages for libel, be awarded aggravated and exemplary damages to be assessed while the defendant be directed to retract the defamatory words against the plaintiff in relation to the acquisition of the property along Serval Road in Kabulonga.

The UPND leader is demanding for US$ three million in damages from Ms. Nawakwi.