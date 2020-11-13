9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 13, 2020
HH wants Lusaka High Court to enter default judgement against Nawakwi after she failed to defend her defamatory remarks

By Chief Editor
UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has asked the Lusaka High Court to enter Judgement in default against FDD leader Edith Nawakwi after she failed to file in her defence within the stipulated timeframe.

According to the interlocutory judgement in default of defence filed in the Lusaka High Court, Mr Hichilema through his lawyer Mulambo Haimbe of Malambo and Associates contends that the defendant failed to offer any defence to the writ of summons nor given any notice of intention to defend the summons and should have a judgement entered in default.

The interlocutory judgement in default demands that the plaintiff be awarded damages for libel, be awarded aggravated and exemplary damages to be assessed while the defendant be directed to retract the defamatory words against the plaintiff in relation to the acquisition of the property along Serval Road in Kabulonga.

The UPND leader is demanding for US$ three million in damages from Ms. Nawakwi.

  1. It will be crude, hateful, vengeance for hh to proceed with this case in the manner he wants it against a woman. This is the chap who wants to lead Zambia for he hates women. I challenge ECL to quicken the commission of inquiry on privatisation, esp where hh was involved!

    • Gender has nothing to do with the case. I ‘m sure the judge will give Nawakwi enough rope to hang herself. There will be no judgement in default.

  4. A very hateful man with no shame. You can only act this way if you are guilty. Madam nawakwi has now no reason to defend herself against such silliness when there will soon be an inquiry into this arrogant guy’s theft. Why should she waste her time and money. Face the inquiry mambala and stop picking on women. Meanwhile weekend is before us. Time to open that 20 year old whisky. What are you all doing for weekend mwebantu

