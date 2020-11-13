9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 13, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

On-going voter registration exercise is in a mess, it would defranchise alot of people-Katuka

By Chief Editor
40 views
0
Headlines On-going voter registration exercise is in a mess, it would defranchise...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General, Stephen Katuka has described the on-going voter registration exercise as a mess that would defranchise alot of people.

Mr Katuka also notes that the issuance of voters cards that commenced on Monday has been marred with a lot of prohibitive factors ranging from malfunctioning machines, limited number of ECZ officials deployed to issue the voters cards as well as the rampant load shedding that has gripped the country.

He stated that it was a fallacy for the ECZ to keep insisting that it was on course towards capturing the targeted 9 million voters in the 2021 voters register when it was embroiled in numerous challenges.

“I don’t see how the ECZ expects to capture the 9 million voters because it is taking 30 minutes to capture one member. In certain instances, they have no genset to provide power . There is this load shedding of 12 hours and they have no capacity to use the genset because either there is no fuel or the machine has malfunctioned or that the computer is not working,” said Katuka.

Mr Katuka challenged the ECZ to up their game and stop making endless excuses over the issuance of voter’s cards, adding that the current voters card’s quality was not of a desired standard.

“With that in mind, I appeal to the ECZ to pull up their socks and see to it that they do this exercise professionally and capture the necessary numbers that they are looking for. Also the quality of this document is very poor if compared to the one that we had during the previous election and am afraid this card can’t last for too long in the wallet,” he said.

He has since appealed to UPND members who were left out in the just-ended National Registration Card registration exercise to visit district National Registration Centres spread across the country to acquire NRCs, saying that was the only way they’d be able to register as voters.

Previous articleNon adherence to COVID-19 rules worry Mangimela
Next articleBill 10 cannot be taken back to Parliament, President Lungu tells Pastors in Kapiri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Bill 10 cannot be taken back to Parliament, President Lungu tells Pastors in Kapiri

President Edgar Lungu has urged Zambians to use next year’s elections to elect Members of Parliament that will represent...
Read more
Headlines

On-going voter registration exercise is in a mess, it would defranchise alot of people-Katuka

Chief Editor - 0
United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General, Stephen Katuka has described the on-going voter registration exercise as a mess that would defranchise alot...
Read more
Rural News

Non adherence to COVID-19 rules worry Mangimela

Chief Editor - 0
North -Western Province Permanent Secretary Willies Mangimela has bemoaned the low levels of COVID- 19 compliance in the region. Mr. Mangimela said although the...
Read more
Columns

About car Washes, Tenders and Corruption

Chief Editor - 0
By Sean Tembo - PeP President 1. For one reason or the other, these days l find myself increasingly disagreeable with the public narrative on...
Read more
Feature Sports

Algeria Edge Closer to AFCON Qualification

sports - 0
Algeria maintained their 100 percent run and command of Group H after beating Zimbabwe 3-1 at home in Algiers. The result saw the defending African...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

No volunteers allowed to help out at Voter Registration Centres-ECZ

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has appealed to members of the public to refrain from interfering in the electoral process. ECZ Acting Spokeswoman Sylvia Bwalya...
Read more

Bill 10 could have helped to address the inequalities between women, youths-President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 26
President Edgar Lungu has said that he regrets the failure to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill 10 of 2020. Speaking when he met traditional...
Read more

Deputy Speaker orders Vice President to give a statement on the Slow Voter Registration

Headlines Chief Editor - 16
First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Namugala has ordered Republican Vice President Inonge Wina to update the nation on the on-going voter...
Read more

ZCCB Worried With Some Trends that May Force Zambia Sacrifice Its Treasured Peace

Headlines Chief Editor - 19
President of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) Rt. Rev. George Lungu says some trends in Zambia today are worrisome and if left...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.