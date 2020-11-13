United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General, Stephen Katuka has described the on-going voter registration exercise as a mess that would defranchise alot of people.

Mr Katuka also notes that the issuance of voters cards that commenced on Monday has been marred with a lot of prohibitive factors ranging from malfunctioning machines, limited number of ECZ officials deployed to issue the voters cards as well as the rampant load shedding that has gripped the country.

He stated that it was a fallacy for the ECZ to keep insisting that it was on course towards capturing the targeted 9 million voters in the 2021 voters register when it was embroiled in numerous challenges.

“I don’t see how the ECZ expects to capture the 9 million voters because it is taking 30 minutes to capture one member. In certain instances, they have no genset to provide power . There is this load shedding of 12 hours and they have no capacity to use the genset because either there is no fuel or the machine has malfunctioned or that the computer is not working,” said Katuka.

Mr Katuka challenged the ECZ to up their game and stop making endless excuses over the issuance of voter’s cards, adding that the current voters card’s quality was not of a desired standard.

“With that in mind, I appeal to the ECZ to pull up their socks and see to it that they do this exercise professionally and capture the necessary numbers that they are looking for. Also the quality of this document is very poor if compared to the one that we had during the previous election and am afraid this card can’t last for too long in the wallet,” he said.

He has since appealed to UPND members who were left out in the just-ended National Registration Card registration exercise to visit district National Registration Centres spread across the country to acquire NRCs, saying that was the only way they’d be able to register as voters.