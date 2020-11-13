9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 13, 2020
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Zambia’s Sovereign Debt Situation: Will The Country Default Or Not?

By Chief Editor
40 views
1
Economy Zambia’s Sovereign Debt Situation: Will The Country Default Or Not?
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By Father Alex Muyebe, S.J JCTR Executive Director

The Zambia External Bondholders Committee meeting is scheduled for today Friday, 13th November 2020 to decide on the fate of Zambia’s proposal for debt repayment holiday on the $3 billion of outstanding dollar bonds. In October 2020, Zambia missed paying its coupon of $42.5 million on its $1 billion bonds due in 2024 and was given a 30-day grace period. Coincidentally the date of committee’s decision and the date of the end of the grace period for coupon payment fall on Friday 13th November.

The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) hopes for a positive outcome. However, the question is: What if Zambia defaults on its sovereign debt? It is worth pointing out that Zambia has an obligation to repay its debt, irrespective of whether the proposal for debt repayment holiday is granted or not. The Minister of Finance, Hon Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu has assured the nation of Zambia’s commitment to not default on its sovereign debt.

If the committee rejects Zambian government’s proposal to defer the payment, it entails the coupon is due for payment on 13th November, 2020. With the already strained fiscal space, government must pay the $42.5 million and if not, Zambia would have defaulted.

A default on Zambia’s sovereign debt entails that the country is blacklisted and this bears implications on political, economic and social development. Additionally, there will be increased interest repayments as penalties, disrepute on Zambia’s credit-worthiness, and reduction in credit ratings. To finance local activities, the government may need to pull resources from various funds which would further weaken the fiscal space. This may lead to non-availability of funding for local development projects and wage freeze for the civil servants.

Therefore, JCTR encourages the government to seriously dialogue with the bondholders or find a lasting solution to debt restructuring. Primarily, JCTR’s concern is with the effects of debt burden and debt default on the ordinary citizens, especially the poor, the marginalized and the vulnerable.

Previous articleBill 10 cannot be taken back to Parliament, President Lungu tells Pastors in Kapiri

1 COMMENT

  1. They said Zambia would default almost year ago. Upto now we are still waiting for the default these upnd mother fakaz are wishing for. What sort of animal is this same default which I have never seen. My friend fuseke!!!!!

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 1

Zambia’s Sovereign Debt Situation: Will The Country Default Or Not?

By Father Alex Muyebe, S.J JCTR Executive Director The Zambia External Bondholders Committee meeting is scheduled for today Friday,...
Read more
Feature Politics

Bill 10 cannot be taken back to Parliament, President Lungu tells Pastors in Kapiri

Chief Editor - 15
President Edgar Lungu has urged Zambians to use next year’s elections to elect Members of Parliament that will represent their interests. The Head...
Read more
Headlines

On-going voter registration exercise is in a mess, it would defranchise alot of people-Katuka

Chief Editor - 6
United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General, Stephen Katuka has described the on-going voter registration exercise as a mess that would defranchise alot...
Read more
Rural News

Non adherence to COVID-19 rules worry Mangimela

Chief Editor - 2
North -Western Province Permanent Secretary Willies Mangimela has bemoaned the low levels of COVID- 19 compliance in the region. Mr. Mangimela said although the...
Read more
Columns

About car Washes, Tenders and Corruption

Chief Editor - 13
By Sean Tembo - PeP President 1. For one reason or the other, these days l find myself increasingly disagreeable with the public narrative on...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambian Parliament unanimously adopts report on Single Africa Air Transport

Economy Chief Editor - 7
Zambian Parliament yesterday unanimously agreed and adopted a Committee Report on Single African Air Transport Market. The report focuses on the Proposal to ratify the...
Read more

Measures in place stop the further escalation of theft of farming inputs-Agriculture Minister

Economy Chief Editor - 6
The government says it has put in place strategies that will avert the further escalation of theft of farming inputs in the country ahead...
Read more

Zambia ‘doing everything possible’ to avoid default –Finance Minister

Economy Chief Editor - 13
Zambia is doing everything possible to avoid a sovereign debt default later this week, including sharing information on its Chinese debt with creditors, its...
Read more

Energy Minister assures Zambians again that Load shedding will end soon

Economy Chief Editor - 22
Energy Minister, Mathew Nkhuwa has assured the nation that the first power generator at Kafue gorge lower power station is ready for commissioning this...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.