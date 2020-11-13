By Father Alex Muyebe, S.J JCTR Executive Director

The Zambia External Bondholders Committee meeting is scheduled for today Friday, 13th November 2020 to decide on the fate of Zambia’s proposal for debt repayment holiday on the $3 billion of outstanding dollar bonds. In October 2020, Zambia missed paying its coupon of $42.5 million on its $1 billion bonds due in 2024 and was given a 30-day grace period. Coincidentally the date of committee’s decision and the date of the end of the grace period for coupon payment fall on Friday 13th November.

The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) hopes for a positive outcome. However, the question is: What if Zambia defaults on its sovereign debt? It is worth pointing out that Zambia has an obligation to repay its debt, irrespective of whether the proposal for debt repayment holiday is granted or not. The Minister of Finance, Hon Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu has assured the nation of Zambia’s commitment to not default on its sovereign debt.

If the committee rejects Zambian government’s proposal to defer the payment, it entails the coupon is due for payment on 13th November, 2020. With the already strained fiscal space, government must pay the $42.5 million and if not, Zambia would have defaulted.

A default on Zambia’s sovereign debt entails that the country is blacklisted and this bears implications on political, economic and social development. Additionally, there will be increased interest repayments as penalties, disrepute on Zambia’s credit-worthiness, and reduction in credit ratings. To finance local activities, the government may need to pull resources from various funds which would further weaken the fiscal space. This may lead to non-availability of funding for local development projects and wage freeze for the civil servants.

Therefore, JCTR encourages the government to seriously dialogue with the bondholders or find a lasting solution to debt restructuring. Primarily, JCTR’s concern is with the effects of debt burden and debt default on the ordinary citizens, especially the poor, the marginalized and the vulnerable.